https://sputniknews.com/20211227/video-drake-captured-handing-out-stacks-of-money-to-random-people-on-christmas-1091823588.html
Video: Drake Captured Handing Out Stacks of Money to Random People on Christmas
Video: Drake Captured Handing Out Stacks of Money to Random People on Christmas
Video: Drake Hands Out Stacks of Money to Random People
2021-12-27T01:28+0000
2021-12-27T01:28+0000
Rapper Drake was spotted giving money to some people during the Christmas holiday in his home town Toronto, Canada, according to a video shared on social media on Sunday.In the video, Drake can be seen sitting in the backseat of a Maybach giving a sizable stack of Canadian 20-dollar bills to passers-by.A woman can be heard saying, "Oh my god, this is crazy," while a man says, "Thank you, bro. I appreciate it guys, take care." The musician can also be heard replying, "You already know."On 5 November, a stampede occurred during the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. Ten people, aged between 14 and 27, died in the incident and more 300 visitors were injured.
01:28 GMT 27.12.2021
Earlier, the Canadian rapper was criticized after rumors emerged that he had spent $1 million at a Houston strip club a day after the deadly stampede at the Astroworld music festival, where he performed with rapper Travis Scott.
Rapper Drake was spotted giving money to some people during the Christmas holiday in his home town Toronto, Canada, according to a video shared on social media on Sunday.
In the video, Drake can be seen sitting in the backseat of a Maybach giving a sizable stack of Canadian 20-dollar bills to passers-by.
A woman can be heard saying, “Oh my god, this is crazy,” while a man says, “Thank you, bro. I appreciate it guys, take care.” The musician can also be heard replying, “You already know.”
On 5 November, a stampede occurred during the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. Ten people, aged between 14 and 27, died in the incident and more 300 visitors were injured.
