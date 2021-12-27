Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/unidentified-foreign-nation-orders-variant-f-35-jet-version-design-pentagon-says-1091848364.html
Unidentified Foreign Nation Orders Variant F-35 Jet Version Design
Unidentified Foreign Nation Orders Variant F-35 Jet Version Design
Lockheed Martin has won an almost $50 million US Navy contract to design a version or variant of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter for an unspecified foreign nation, the Defense Department said in a press release.
2021-12-27
2021-12-27T23:48+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082267576_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_73a463cae91153a771855a884db183ce.jpg
"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $49,059,494 cost-plus-incentive-fee-contract that provides engineering and other related activities in support of the design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer," the release said on Monday.The Defense Department said more than three quarters of the work on the contract will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas with another 14% performed at Redondo Beach in California.Small quantities of work will be further carried out in Orlando, Florida (6%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); Owego, New York (1%) and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%), the release added.Work on the project is scheduled to take five years and is expected to be completed in December 2026, according to the release.
23:48 GMT 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn FordIn this Sept. 10, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35A Lightning II fighter jet is directed out of a hangar at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.
In this Sept. 10, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35A Lightning II fighter jet is directed out of a hangar at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin has won an almost $50 million US Navy contract to design a version or variant of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter for an unspecified foreign nation, the Defense Department said in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $49,059,494 cost-plus-incentive-fee-contract that provides engineering and other related activities in support of the design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer," the release said on Monday.
The Defense Department said more than three quarters of the work on the contract will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas with another 14% performed at Redondo Beach in California.
Small quantities of work will be further carried out in Orlando, Florida (6%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); Owego, New York (1%) and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%), the release added.
Work on the project is scheduled to take five years and is expected to be completed in December 2026, according to the release.
