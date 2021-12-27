https://sputniknews.com/20211227/un-staff-bring-cash-to-afghanistan-as-sanctions-cause-banking-problems-diplomat-says-1091825479.html

UN Staff Bring Cash to Afghanistan as Sanctions Cause Banking Problems, Diplomat Says

UN Staff Bring Cash to Afghanistan as Sanctions Cause Banking Problems, Diplomat Says

UN personnel are forced to bring in cash to Afghanistan because the banking system is not working there after the introduction of US sanctions

"By the end of the year, donors have pledged to transfer $1.2 billion to humanitarian organizations, nearly double the $606 million originally requested by the UN. At the same time, the banking system in Afghanistan is not functioning, so it is impossible to transfer the promised money to the country’s population. UN personnel have to bring cash with them," Ilichev said.Earlier this month, the US Department of the Treasury said that the US was allowing certain transactions and activities involving the Taliban* or Haqqani Network for governmental and non-governmental organizations doing humanitarian work in Afghanistan.On 22 December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a US resolution to allow humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite current sanctions.

TruePatriot And the massive numbers of UN staff are in Afghanistan why? The Taliban should simply throw them out. 1

