International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/un-staff-bring-cash-to-afghanistan-as-sanctions-cause-banking-problems-diplomat-says-1091825479.html
UN Staff Bring Cash to Afghanistan as Sanctions Cause Banking Problems, Diplomat Says
UN Staff Bring Cash to Afghanistan as Sanctions Cause Banking Problems, Diplomat Says
UN personnel are forced to bring in cash to Afghanistan because the banking system is not working there after the introduction of US sanctions
2021-12-27T04:32+0000
2021-12-27T04:32+0000
Earlier this month, the US Department of the Treasury said that the US was allowing certain transactions and activities involving the Taliban* or Haqqani Network for governmental and non-governmental organizations doing humanitarian work in Afghanistan.On 22 December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a US resolution to allow humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite current sanctions.
And the massive numbers of UN staff are in Afghanistan why? The Taliban should simply throw them out.
world, us, afghanistan

UN Staff Bring Cash to Afghanistan as Sanctions Cause Banking Problems, Diplomat Says

04:32 GMT 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulIn this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, an Afghan money changer counts Pakistani currency banknotes at a money exchange market in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghans are increasingly uncertain about their future, less confident in their government and more pessimistic than before on issues such as security, corruption, and rising unemployment, according to the annual survey by the San Francisco-based Asia Foundation released on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, an Afghan money changer counts Pakistani currency banknotes at a money exchange market in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghans are increasingly uncertain about their future, less confident in their government and more pessimistic than before on issues such as security, corruption, and rising unemployment, according to the annual survey by the San Francisco-based Asia Foundation released on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN personnel are forced to bring in cash to Afghanistan because the banking system is not working there after the introduction of US sanctions, Petr Ilichev, Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik
"By the end of the year, donors have pledged to transfer $1.2 billion to humanitarian organizations, nearly double the $606 million originally requested by the UN. At the same time, the banking system in Afghanistan is not functioning, so it is impossible to transfer the promised money to the country’s population. UN personnel have to bring cash with them," Ilichev said.
Earlier this month, the US Department of the Treasury said that the US was allowing certain transactions and activities involving the Taliban* or Haqqani Network for governmental and non-governmental organizations doing humanitarian work in Afghanistan.
On 22 December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a US resolution to allow humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite current sanctions.
And the massive numbers of UN staff are in Afghanistan why? The Taliban should simply throw them out.
TruePatriot
27 December, 07:37 GMT1
