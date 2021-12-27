https://sputniknews.com/20211227/two-children-killed-3-others-injured-after-hit-by-vehicle-in-florida---reports-1091846598.html

Two Children Killed, 3 Others Injured After Hit By Vehicle in Florida - Reports

Two children were killed and three others injured after a vehicle ran into them Monday afternoon in the state of Florida, the Local 10 media outlet reported.

The report said the driver of the vehicle left the scene after it plowed into the children, the report said.Two of the children were pronounced dead on the scene of the incident and one of the three injured children is in critical condition, the report said. The two other injured children are in stable condition, the report added.The ages and names of the victims have not been released, according to the report.

