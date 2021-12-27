https://sputniknews.com/20211227/turkey-says-its-mid-range-air-defense-system-ready-for-deployment-1091834917.html

Turkey Says Its Mid-Range Air Defenсe System Ready for Deployment

Turkey's medium-range air defence system Hisar O+ is ready for deployment for use by the country's armed forces after passing the final test

"Our national air defence missile system hit the high-altitude high-speed target in the last acceptance test before entering the inventory," Demir tweeted on Sunday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.Hisar O+ was developed domestically in cooperation with Turkey's defence industry giants Aselsan-Roketsan, the news agency reported.The air defence system can reportedly intercept up to nine targets simultaneously at the 360-degree angle and at a range of up to 15.5 miles. It has been designed to defend Turkey's ground forces against fighters, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, and air-to-surface missiles, according to the report.

