LIVE: Soyuz Rocket With 36 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome
Suspected Crossbow-Armed Windsor Intruder's Father Says Something 'Horribly Wrong’ With His Son
Suspected Crossbow-Armed Windsor Intruder's Father Says Something 'Horribly Wrong’ With His Son
The father of a teenager seen in a video wielding a crossbow and threatening to “assassinate the Queen in revenge for 1919 Amritsar massacre” said something had gone “horribly wrong with his son.”
2021-12-27T13:05+0000
2021-12-27T13:05+0000
queen elizabeth ii
uk
windsor castle
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/19/1091800568_0:0:3105:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_80bff0698f14e53934510b3b95083d6e.jpg
The father of a teenager who purportedly uploaded a video of himself wielding a crossbow and threatening to “assassinate the Queen in revenge for 1919 Amritsar massacre” has been quoted by the Daily Mail as saying something must have gone “horribly wrong with his son”.The shocking footage, first obtained by The Sun, and allegedly posted on Snapchat at 8:06am on Christmas Day by a young man named Jaswant Singh Chail, showed a mask- and hoodie-wearing man, with crossbow in hand, saying in a filter-distorted voice:It is believed that “Sith” and “Darth Jones” are Star Wars- related references. In the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, or Massacre of Amritsar, on 13 April 1919, 379 Indian protesters were killed and 1,200 wounded by British forces.A message had also been sent on Snapchat, saying:The time when the pre-recorded video was uploaded – just 24 minutes before a 19-year-old intruder was arrested by UK police inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, led to speculations that the man in the video and the detained teen were one and the same.At the time of the incident, Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas Day at the royal residence in the company of her eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Camilla.‘Loving, Middle-Class Home’Jaswant Chail, the purported author of the Snapchat post on Christmas Day, was raised in a semi-detached house located on a private estate in North Baddesley, Southampton, according to the publication. His father, Jasbir Singh Chail, 57, is a software engineer, and the director of an IT company he runs from his home. Jaswant Chail is said to have resided together with his father, mother and a 19-year-old sister.The teen is believed to have enjoyed the comforts of a loving home and middle-class upbringing.As police searched the Southampton home where the alleged suspect lives with his family, a neighbour was cited by The Sun as saying:Windsor Castle IntruderPolice, who arrested the still unnamed intruder shortly after 8.30am on 26 December, after he was caught on CCTV roaming the gardens have said he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.According to Scotland Yard, the footage posted on social media before the Christmas Day incident is now being analysed by detectives. They confirmed that a crossbow had been discovered on the castle grounds.According to cited sources, after breaching the wall from the Long Walk using a makeshift ladder, the teenager “didn't know what to do with himself”.The Metropolitan Police issued as statement, saying:
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/uk-police-arrest-armed-trespasser-at-windsor-castle-during-queens-christmas-get-together-1091800525.html
windsor castle
queen elizabeth ii, uk, windsor castle

Suspected Crossbow-Armed Windsor Intruder's Father Says Something 'Horribly Wrong’ With His Son

13:05 GMT 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAYA man wears a Christmas hat as he walks along the Long Walk in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, on 24 December 2021.
A man wears a Christmas hat as he walks along the Long Walk in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, on 24 December 2021.
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, a video obtained by The Sun showed a crossbow-wielding man in a hoodie and mask threatening to “assassinate the Queen in revenge for 1919 Amritsar massacre”. As the footage emerged after a 19-year-old intruder was arrested inside the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day, it fired speculations that he was the suspect.
The father of a teenager who purportedly uploaded a video of himself wielding a crossbow and threatening to “assassinate the Queen in revenge for 1919 Amritsar massacre” has been quoted by the Daily Mail as saying something must have gone “horribly wrong with his son”.
The shocking footage, first obtained by The Sun, and allegedly posted on Snapchat at 8:06am on Christmas Day by a young man named Jaswant Singh Chail, showed a mask- and hoodie-wearing man, with crossbow in hand, saying in a filter-distorted voice:
“I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I'm an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”
It is believed that “Sith” and “Darth Jones” are Star Wars- related references. In the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, or Massacre of Amritsar, on 13 April 1919, 379 Indian protesters were killed and 1,200 wounded by British forces.
A message had also been sent on Snapchat, saying:
“I'm sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to. If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they're interested.”
The time when the pre-recorded video was uploaded – just 24 minutes before a 19-year-old intruder was arrested by UK police inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, led to speculations that the man in the video and the detained teen were one and the same.
At the time of the incident, Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas Day at the royal residence in the company of her eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Camilla.

“Something's gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what. We've not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs. From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it's not easy,” Jasbir Singh Chail, the father of the young man who ostensibly posted the disturbing video, was quoted as saying.

‘Loving, Middle-Class Home’

Jaswant Chail, the purported author of the Snapchat post on Christmas Day, was raised in a semi-detached house located on a private estate in North Baddesley, Southampton, according to the publication. His father, Jasbir Singh Chail, 57, is a software engineer, and the director of an IT company he runs from his home. Jaswant Chail is said to have resided together with his father, mother and a 19-year-old sister.The teen is believed to have enjoyed the comforts of a loving home and middle-class upbringing.
As police searched the Southampton home where the alleged suspect lives with his family, a neighbour was cited by The Sun as saying:
“There was a big commotion with all the police around and it caused some concern, especially as it was Christmas Day. The family keep themselves to themselves, like the rest of the estate, but we know there's a teenage lad who lives there with his mum and dad. The police didn't leave the estate until late at night.”
Windsor Castle Intruder
Police, who arrested the still unnamed intruder shortly after 8.30am on 26 December, after he was caught on CCTV roaming the gardens have said he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
A man wears a Christmas hat as he walks along the Long Walk in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, on 24 December 2021.
UK Police Arrest Armed Trespasser at Windsor Castle During Queen's Christmas Get-Together
25 December, 17:58 GMT
According to Scotland Yard, the footage posted on social media before the Christmas Day incident is now being analysed by detectives. They confirmed that a crossbow had been discovered on the castle grounds.
According to cited sources, after breaching the wall from the Long Walk using a makeshift ladder, the teenager “didn't know what to do with himself”.
The Metropolitan Police issued as statement, saying:
“A 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings. Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered. The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment. He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Enquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police Specialist Operations.”
