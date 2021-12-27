https://sputniknews.com/20211227/suspected-crossbow-armed-windsor-intruders-father-says-something-horribly-wrong-with-his-son-1091834248.html

Suspected Crossbow-Armed Windsor Intruder's Father Says Something 'Horribly Wrong’ With His Son

The father of a teenager seen in a video wielding a crossbow and threatening to “assassinate the Queen in revenge for 1919 Amritsar massacre” said something had gone “horribly wrong with his son.”

The father of a teenager who purportedly uploaded a video of himself wielding a crossbow and threatening to “assassinate the Queen in revenge for 1919 Amritsar massacre” has been quoted by the Daily Mail as saying something must have gone “horribly wrong with his son”.The shocking footage, first obtained by The Sun, and allegedly posted on Snapchat at 8:06am on Christmas Day by a young man named Jaswant Singh Chail, showed a mask- and hoodie-wearing man, with crossbow in hand, saying in a filter-distorted voice:It is believed that “Sith” and “Darth Jones” are Star Wars- related references. In the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, or Massacre of Amritsar, on 13 April 1919, 379 Indian protesters were killed and 1,200 wounded by British forces.A message had also been sent on Snapchat, saying:The time when the pre-recorded video was uploaded – just 24 minutes before a 19-year-old intruder was arrested by UK police inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, led to speculations that the man in the video and the detained teen were one and the same.At the time of the incident, Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas Day at the royal residence in the company of her eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Camilla.‘Loving, Middle-Class Home’Jaswant Chail, the purported author of the Snapchat post on Christmas Day, was raised in a semi-detached house located on a private estate in North Baddesley, Southampton, according to the publication. His father, Jasbir Singh Chail, 57, is a software engineer, and the director of an IT company he runs from his home. Jaswant Chail is said to have resided together with his father, mother and a 19-year-old sister.The teen is believed to have enjoyed the comforts of a loving home and middle-class upbringing.As police searched the Southampton home where the alleged suspect lives with his family, a neighbour was cited by The Sun as saying:Windsor Castle IntruderPolice, who arrested the still unnamed intruder shortly after 8.30am on 26 December, after he was caught on CCTV roaming the gardens have said he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.According to Scotland Yard, the footage posted on social media before the Christmas Day incident is now being analysed by detectives. They confirmed that a crossbow had been discovered on the castle grounds.According to cited sources, after breaching the wall from the Long Walk using a makeshift ladder, the teenager “didn't know what to do with himself”.The Metropolitan Police issued as statement, saying:

