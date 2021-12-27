Registration was successful!
LIVE: Soyuz Rocket With 36 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome
OneWeb broadband network launches 36 satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome carried by the Soyuz rocket
Sputnik is live as OneWeb broadband network launches 36 satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome carried by the Soyuz rocket.The Russian space agency specified that this will be the twelfth launch under the OneWeb programme and the fifth OneWeb launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.Roscosmos signed contracts with OneWeb and Arianespace for the launch of OneWeb satellites in June 2015.
Soyuz Rocket With 36 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome

12:03 GMT 27.12.2021
© Sputnik
In 2022, six OneWeb launches are planned from Baikonur and one from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.
Sputnik is live as OneWeb broadband network launches 36 satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome carried by the Soyuz rocket.
The Russian space agency specified that this will be the twelfth launch under the OneWeb programme and the fifth OneWeb launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Roscosmos signed contracts with OneWeb and Arianespace for the launch of OneWeb satellites in June 2015.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
