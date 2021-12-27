https://sputniknews.com/20211227/russias-rosatom-says-interested-in-helping-build-waste-incinerators-in-africa-1091885457.html

Russia's Rosatom Says Interested in Helping Build Waste Incinerators in Africa

Atomenergomash, a mechanical engineering division of Russia's Rosatom nuclear power corporation, is considering construction of waste incineration plants in a number of African countries, the company's head, Andrey Nikipelov, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Atomenergomash's ZiO-Podolsk enterprise is currently manufacturing and supplying power island equipment for waste-to-energy plants built by Russian company PT-Invest.Russia has been making considerable inroads in Africa with its companies helping to develop natural resources, as well as advance nuclear technology in various countries.

