https://sputniknews.com/20211227/russian-fm-lavrov-and-who-chief-tedros-discuss-registration-of-covid-vaccine-sputnik-v-1091840951.html

Russian FM Lavrov and WHO Chief Tedros Discuss Registration of COVID Vaccine Sputnik V

Russian FM Lavrov and WHO Chief Tedros Discuss Registration of COVID Vaccine Sputnik V

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed by phone with World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the registration of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the WHO and the need for all countries to recognise documents on vaccination on a reciprocal basis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

2021-12-27T15:59+0000

2021-12-27T15:59+0000

2021-12-27T16:00+0000

world health organization (who)

russia

vaccine

tedros adhanom ghebreyesus

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082492642_0:76:3375:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_6f4a57c535bf97e5091c9c4dfcbeb78a.jpg

The parties also discussed topical issues of international cooperation in overcoming the consequences of the pandemic, ways to improve the efficiency of the global system for preparedness and response to health emergencies with the central coordinating role of the WHO.In addition, Lavrov welcomed the decision of WHO member states to start work on a new international legal instrument to combat pandemics and reaffirmed the commitment of the Russian side to cooperation with the organisation and interaction with other states to achieve this goal.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world health organization (who), russia, vaccine, tedros adhanom ghebreyesus, sputnik v