Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/retrogressive-thinking-is-danger-for-pakistan-islamabad-slams-talibans-new-restrictions-on-women-1091830994.html
'Retrogressive Thinking is Danger for Pakistan': Islamabad Slams Taliban's New Restrictions on Women
'Retrogressive Thinking is Danger for Pakistan': Islamabad Slams Taliban's New Restrictions on Women
The restrictions on women’s civil liberties in Afghanistan come despite the country facing a humanitarian crisis due to the freezing of the nation’s federal assets by the US and other global financial institutions. The global community has linked the unlocking of these funds to the Islamist group respecting human rights, including those of women.
2021-12-27T16:28+0000
2021-12-27T16:28+0000
afghanistan
imran khan
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
afghanistan
taliban
india
asia-pacific
pakistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107825/49/1078254917_0:0:2941:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_2e3f8eca19ea25c47dddef4e77d0126f.jpg
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has slammed the Taliban* government in Afghanistan for imposing new restrictions on women, while stating at an event in Islamabad on Monday that such a “retrogressive thinking” poses a “danger” to his own nation as well.While Chaudhry didn’t explain in his speech how the Taliban’s ideology posed a danger to his country, there have been concerns in Pakistan that the Taliban victory could embolden some fundamentalists in the nation as well.The new rules for women in Afghanistan were issued by the Taliban’s Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice and bar taxi drivers from renting their cabs to women unless they follow the Islamic dress code, which involves wearing a hijab (headscarf).The ministry’s spokesperson Mohammad Sadiq Aqif has confirmed the authenticity of the new rules, as per the AFP.Further, the travel advisory calls upon taxi drivers to not take in women passengers for a journey greater than 72 kilometres unless they are accompanied by a male relative.On part of the taxi drivers, the Taliban advisory asks them to grow beards and not play music (deemed "un-Islamic" by the Taliban) in cabs and take breaks during the journey to follow the prayer regime.The new travel rules are the latest curbs imposed on the civil liberties of women since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August this year. In September, the Taliban’s interim Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani announced the segregation of classrooms on the basis of gender and directed that female students will only be allowed to attend universities if they follow the Islamic dress code, which involves being covered from head to toe.Further, the Taliban is yet to make a call on allowing women at workplaces, except in certain sectors such as healthcare.Last month, the Taliban issued a set of nine “media guidelines” that banned soap operas with women actors and called upon news presenters to always wear a headscarf.The new as well as past restrictions placed on women's liberties in Afghanistan go against the commitments sought by the international community from the Taliban. Leading powers such as the US, Russia, and China have regularly called upon the Islamist group to allow equal opportunities for women in public life, including making women part of the Afghan Cabinet.‘Two Extremist Regimes’ on Both Sides of Pakistan“There are two extremist regimes that have come up on the right and left sides of Pakistan… On the one side, we have the Taliban…” Chaudhry also said in his Monday's speech.Islamabad has been scathingly critical of what Prime Minister Imran Khan has described as a “fascist” Indian regime, amid reports of persecution of Muslims by allies of the BJP since the party first came to power in 2014.Islamabad has also accused the BJP of carrying out a “demographic change” in the Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir, with its criticism becoming even blunter in the wake of New Delhi’s decision to scrap the semi-autonomous status of the region in August 2019. The region of Jammu and Kashmir is contested by Pakistan and India and controlled by both nuclear-armed neighbours.New Delhi, on its part, has also been sharply critical of the state of Hindu and Sikh minorities in Pakistan, alleging that both communities are regularly targeted by Islamist hardliners.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
https://sputniknews.com/20210829/pentagon-admits-co-mingling-of-taliban-haqqani-backtracks-on-separate-entities-valuation-1083744270.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210903/modis-india-is-risk-for-the-entire-world-pakistan-national-security-advisor-says-1083788063.html
Every culture has, or should have the right to determine its cultural and legal norms and exceptions, without being pressured to accept Western values. Twenty-years of US occupation surely left enough educated women to carry-on working to bring about gradual changes in their society.
1
1
afghanistan
india
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107825/49/1078254917_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b2a99305c2cdf5e27c10e6003088068.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
imran khan, bharatiya janata party (bjp), afghanistan, taliban, india, asia-pacific, pakistan

'Retrogressive Thinking is Danger for Pakistan': Islamabad Slams Taliban's New Restrictions on Women

16:28 GMT 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / B.K. BanagshIn this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 photo, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 photo, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / B.K. Banagsh
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
The restrictions on women’s civil liberties in Afghanistan come despite the country facing a humanitarian crisis due to the freezing of the nation’s federal assets by the US and other global financial institutions. The global community has linked the unlocking of these funds to the Islamist group respecting human rights, including those of women.
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has slammed the Taliban* government in Afghanistan for imposing new restrictions on women, while stating at an event in Islamabad on Monday that such a “retrogressive thinking” poses a “danger” to his own nation as well.
“We want to help the people of Afghanistan… But the new diktat in Afghanistan says that the women can’t travel alone on taxis, can’t go to school alone…” the federal minister pointed out at event to commemorate the legacy of Pakistan’s founder and first Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who is fondly referred to as Quaid-i-Azam (the great leader).
While Chaudhry didn’t explain in his speech how the Taliban’s ideology posed a danger to his country, there have been concerns in Pakistan that the Taliban victory could embolden some fundamentalists in the nation as well.
The new rules for women in Afghanistan were issued by the Taliban’s Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice and bar taxi drivers from renting their cabs to women unless they follow the Islamic dress code, which involves wearing a hijab (headscarf).
The ministry’s spokesperson Mohammad Sadiq Aqif has confirmed the authenticity of the new rules, as per the AFP.
Further, the travel advisory calls upon taxi drivers to not take in women passengers for a journey greater than 72 kilometres unless they are accompanied by a male relative.
On part of the taxi drivers, the Taliban advisory asks them to grow beards and not play music (deemed "un-Islamic" by the Taliban) in cabs and take breaks during the journey to follow the prayer regime.
Taliban fighters poses for a photograph while raising their flag Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2021
Pentagon Admits 'Co-Mingling' of Taliban, Haqqani, Backtracks on 'Separate Entities' Valuation
29 August, 08:15 GMT
The new travel rules are the latest curbs imposed on the civil liberties of women since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August this year.
In September, the Taliban’s interim Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani announced the segregation of classrooms on the basis of gender and directed that female students will only be allowed to attend universities if they follow the Islamic dress code, which involves being covered from head to toe.
Further, the Taliban is yet to make a call on allowing women at workplaces, except in certain sectors such as healthcare.
Last month, the Taliban issued a set of nine “media guidelines” that banned soap operas with women actors and called upon news presenters to always wear a headscarf.
The new as well as past restrictions placed on women's liberties in Afghanistan go against the commitments sought by the international community from the Taliban.
Leading powers such as the US, Russia, and China have regularly called upon the Islamist group to allow equal opportunities for women in public life, including making women part of the Afghan Cabinet.

‘Two Extremist Regimes’ on Both Sides of Pakistan

“There are two extremist regimes that have come up on the right and left sides of Pakistan… On the one side, we have the Taliban…” Chaudhry also said in his Monday's speech.

“On the other hand, there is this Hindu extremism which is taking roots [in India]…” he went on, in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in New Delhi.

Islamabad has been scathingly critical of what Prime Minister Imran Khan has described as a “fascist” Indian regime, amid reports of persecution of Muslims by allies of the BJP since the party first came to power in 2014.
Islamabad has also accused the BJP of carrying out a “demographic change” in the Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir, with its criticism becoming even blunter in the wake of New Delhi’s decision to scrap the semi-autonomous status of the region in August 2019.
The region of Jammu and Kashmir is contested by Pakistan and India and controlled by both nuclear-armed neighbours.
Dr. Moeed Yusuf NSA Pakistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2021
'Modi's India is Risk for the Entire World', Pakistan National Security Advisor Says
3 September, 13:33 GMT
New Delhi, on its part, has also been sharply critical of the state of Hindu and Sikh minorities in Pakistan, alleging that both communities are regularly targeted by Islamist hardliners.
*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Every culture has, or should have the right to determine its cultural and legal norms and exceptions, without being pressured to accept Western values. Twenty-years of US occupation surely left enough educated women to carry-on working to bring about gradual changes in their society.
Cedric Dankworth
27 December, 19:37 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:30 GMTSomali Opposition Plans to Block Roads Leading to Presidential Residence, Reports Say
17:27 GMT'Curfew at Night, Rallies During the Day': BJP Member Slams Own Party for Double Standards on COVID
17:09 GMTWhite House Pandemic Adviser Reporteldy Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties
16:56 GMTNo New COVID Restrictions Before New Year, British Government Says
16:36 GMTJoe Biden Participates in COVID Response Team Call With US Governors
16:29 GMTBiden Signs $768 Bln Defence Bill With $7 Bln for EU Deterrence and $300 Mln for Ukraine Aid
16:28 GMT'Retrogressive Thinking is Danger for Pakistan': Islamabad Slams Taliban's New Restrictions on Women
15:59 GMTRussian FM Lavrov and WHO Chief Tedros Discuss Registration of COVID Vaccine Sputnik V
15:43 GMTRussian Defence Ministry: NATO Preparing for Large-scale High-intensity Conflict With Moscow
15:35 GMTManchester City Favourites to Claim Maiden UEFA Champions League Title in 2022, Bookmakers Say
15:29 GMTUkraine’s Former Prime Minister Reveals ‘European’ Gas Kiev Has Been Buying is Actually Russian
15:22 GMTUSAID Running Out of Money for Biden's Pledge to Help Vaccinate World, Reports Say
15:16 GMTRussia's Anti-COVID Drug Can Tackle Delta & Omicron Variants, Medication's Developer Says
15:13 GMTAfghan Traders Council Says Kabul Airport Contract Should Be Given to UAE
15:02 GMTModern-Day Darwin, Edward Wilson, Dies at 92
14:56 GMTIndia Building Nuclear-Hardened Storage Facilities Along Forward Posts: Army Chief Engineer
14:52 GMTBerlin Backs Stoltenberg's Initiative to Hold Talks Between Russia and NATO on 12 January
14:45 GMTHouse Committee to Probe Trump Phone Call Made Before Capitol Attack
14:43 GMTRare Surgery at a Hospital Gives New Lease of Life to Three-Year-Old Epileptic Child in India
14:41 GMTUK Reportedly Has 'Exit Strategy' for Its Troops From Ukraine if ‘Conflict’ With Russia Escalates