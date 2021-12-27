Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/quarter-of-sailors-on-us-navy-ship-milwaukee-test-positive-for-covid-19---reports-1091848219.html
Quarter of Sailors on US Navy Ship Milwaukee Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports
Quarter of Sailors on US Navy Ship Milwaukee Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports
Approximately one quarter of the sailors aboard the US warship Milwaukee have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Military.com reported.
2021-12-27T23:35+0000
2021-12-27T23:35+0000
us
crew
sailors
uss milwaukee
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103163/88/1031638839_0:109:2701:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_5989f0f9f48eeba328646b9801a62aed.jpg
Roughly two dozen members of the ship's crew of more than 100 sailors tested positive for COVID-19, the report, released on Monday, said. The number of infected sailors aboard the warship remains relatively constant, the report said on Monday citing defense officials.The outbreak forced officials to pause the ship’s deployment last week. It is the first US Navy ship to have its deployment interrupted due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the report noted.The US Navy said on Friday that the ship’s crew was 100% immunized and that the sailors who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were isolated from other crew members.
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/cdc-investigating-over-70-cruise-ships-due-to-covid-19-outbreaks-on-board-1091845544.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103163/88/1031638839_192:0:2507:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_2ead0b2fb7c189bbb9bc791b275cfed4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, crew, sailors, uss milwaukee, covid-19, omicron strain

Quarter of Sailors on US Navy Ship Milwaukee Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

23:35 GMT 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Lockheed MartinThe Lockheed Martin-led industry team celebrated the launch of the nation's fifth Littoral Combat Ship, the future USS Milwaukee. (File)
The Lockheed Martin-led industry team celebrated the launch of the nation's fifth Littoral Combat Ship, the future USS Milwaukee. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Lockheed Martin
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Approximately one quarter of the sailors aboard the US warship Milwaukee have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Military.com reported.
Roughly two dozen members of the ship's crew of more than 100 sailors tested positive for COVID-19, the report, released on Monday, said. The number of infected sailors aboard the warship remains relatively constant, the report said on Monday citing defense officials.
The outbreak forced officials to pause the ship’s deployment last week. It is the first US Navy ship to have its deployment interrupted due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the report noted.
The Celebrity Summit cruise ship prepares to depart from PortMiami, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Miami. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
CDC Investigating Over 70 Cruise Ships Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks on Board
21:17 GMT
17
The US Navy said on Friday that the ship’s crew was 100% immunized and that the sailors who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were isolated from other crew members.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:35 GMTQuarter of Sailors on US Navy Ship Milwaukee Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports
23:21 GMTNearly 3,000 Flights Canceled, Over 12,000 Delayed Globally on Monday
23:16 GMTChina Develops AI 'Prosecutor' Able to Charge People With 97% Accuracy - Report
23:16 GMTCDC Shortens Isolation for People Who Catch Coronavirus From 10 to 5 Days
23:10 GMTS&P500 Hits New Record Amid Wall Street ‘Santa Rally’ Monday
22:39 GMTMeme Crypto Santa Floki Surged 4,000% Following Elon Musk’s Tweet With Shiba Inu Puppy
22:14 GMT‘France Pisses Us Off’: Malians Hail Russian Advisers’ Arrival as Paris Quits Anti-Terror War
22:05 GMTTwo Children Killed, 3 Others Injured After Hit By Vehicle in Florida - Reports
21:48 GMTFrance Plans to Replace Health Passes With Vaccine Ones in January
21:42 GMTUS LNG Cargoes to Europe Jumped by a Third Over Christmas Weekend - Reports
21:39 GMTBiden Says Would Have Gone ‘Harder, Quicker’ If He Could Foresee Omicron Variant
21:37 GMTBiden Calls on Congress to Eliminate Problems Regarding Gitmo Detainee Transfers
21:17 GMTCDC Investigating Over 70 Cruise Ships Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks on Board
19:43 GMTIran Insists Petrol Export Sanctions Be Removed as Eighth Round of JCPOA Revival Talks Begin
19:42 GMTUS Appeals Court Schedules Arguments in Texas Abortion Case for January 7
19:07 GMT'Salute Godse': Indian Police Book Hindu Religious Leader for Abusing Mahatma Gandhi
18:59 GMT'Meet Barnaby Joyce': Amber Heard Names Dog After Australian Government Minister
18:52 GMTIran Says Soleimani Killing ‘True Example of State Terrorism’ as Assassination Anniversary Nears
18:24 GMTIsrael Ready to Act Alone to Prevent Nuclear Iran, Foreign Minister Says
18:19 GMTSaint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity Loses Indian License to Receive Funds From Abroad