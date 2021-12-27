Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/over-6000-flights-canceled-over-christmas-weekend-globally-as-omicron-gains-strength---reports-1091823756.html
Over 6,000 Flights Canceled Over Christmas Weekend Globally as Omicron Gains Strength - Reports
Over 6,000 Flights Canceled Over Christmas Weekend Globally as Omicron Gains Strength - Reports
Hundreds of flights were cancelled globally over the Christmas weekend, due to the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus amid airline workers.
2021-12-27T01:54+0000
2021-12-27T01:55+0000
omicron covid strain
christmas
covid-19
omicron strain
delta
us
flights
flight cancellations
association of professional flight attendants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091823830_0:139:3070:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_abb94d137e90d38e0d949e7884999925.jpg
More than 6,000 flights around the world have been canceled over the Christmas weekend amid the COVID-19 surge and staff shortages, CNN reported.According to FlightAware, which provides aviation data, 2,513 flights were canceled on Sunday only, 927 of them in the United States.On Saturday, over 2,850 flights were canceled around the world, nearly 1,000 of them in the US. Hundreds of flights were also canceled on Christmas Eve, ruining people’s plans to spend Christmas with their relatives.China Eastern accounted for the largest share of canceled flights, followed by Delta, Air China, and United Airlines, who have been grappling with staffing problems after many workers called in sick.Representatives of several airlines, including United, JetBlue and Delta told The New York Times on Sunday that flights were being canceled over concerns of Omicron infections among staff.A Delta spokeswoman also told The NYT that the airline expected to cancel at least 40 flights on Monday.Many American airlines called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to shorten the quarantine period for fully vaccinated people to overcome the issue as the Omicron spread significantly affects companies' activities.Meanwhile, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA reportedly wrote to the CDC on Thursday demanding that the 10-day isolation period for staff remain in place.
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/christmas-is-canceled-omicron-prompts-airlines-to-call-off-thousands-of-flights-1091785354.html
ROLMAO - as MORONIC gains strenght (?!), airlines lose their ability to think, schedule, and function. How pathetic is that? About as pathetic as these governments going into hysterics over the season winter cold/flu.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091823830_339:0:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3978848c18ed3a26d44c1a909a5ac24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
christmas, covid-19, omicron strain, delta, us, flights, flight cancellations, association of professional flight attendants

Over 6,000 Flights Canceled Over Christmas Weekend Globally as Omicron Gains Strength - Reports

01:54 GMT 27.12.2021 (Updated: 01:55 GMT 27.12.2021)
© REUTERS / JEENAH MOONA screen showing cancelled flights is seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Queens, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2021.
A screen showing cancelled flights is seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Queens, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hundreds of flights were canceled globally over the Christmas weekend, due to the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus amid airline workers.
More than 6,000 flights around the world have been canceled over the Christmas weekend amid the COVID-19 surge and staff shortages, CNN reported.
According to FlightAware, which provides aviation data, 2,513 flights were canceled on Sunday only, 927 of them in the United States.
On Saturday, over 2,850 flights were canceled around the world, nearly 1,000 of them in the US. Hundreds of flights were also canceled on Christmas Eve, ruining people’s plans to spend Christmas with their relatives.
Aircraft of German Lufthansa airline are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 4, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Christmas is Cancelled: Omicron Prompts Airlines to Call Off Thousands of Flights
24 December, 22:41 GMT
China Eastern accounted for the largest share of canceled flights, followed by Delta, Air China, and United Airlines, who have been grappling with staffing problems after many workers called in sick.
Representatives of several airlines, including United, JetBlue and Delta told The New York Times on Sunday that flights were being canceled over concerns of Omicron infections among staff.

"Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying — before canceling around 90 flights for Friday," the company told Nexstar.

A Delta spokeswoman also told The NYT that the airline expected to cancel at least 40 flights on Monday.
Many American airlines called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to shorten the quarantine period for fully vaccinated people to overcome the issue as the Omicron spread significantly affects companies' activities.
Meanwhile, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA reportedly wrote to the CDC on Thursday demanding that the 10-day isolation period for staff remain in place.
200100
Discuss
Popular comments
ROLMAO - as MORONIC gains strenght (?!), airlines lose their ability to think, schedule, and function. How pathetic is that? About as pathetic as these governments going into hysterics over the season winter cold/flu.
TruePatriot
27 December, 05:13 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:16 GMTFirst Death From Omicron Variant Registered in Australia
02:03 GMTDesmond Tutu’s Funeral Set For January 1
01:54 GMTOver 6,000 Flights Canceled Over Christmas Weekend Globally as Omicron Gains Strength - Reports
01:28 GMTVideo: Drake Captured Handing Out Stacks of Money to Random People on Christmas
00:57 GMTScientists Discover Largest Animal That Ever Lived on Earth & It's Sea Predator
00:38 GMTRoyals’ Lifespan on Average Much Longer Than That of Ordinary People, Study Shows
00:36 GMTBiden Expresses Condolences Over Death of Nobel Peace Prize Winner Desmond Tutu
YesterdayJourno Mocked Online for Saying 'Selfish' People Like DeSantis Are the Reason for Omicron Outbreak
YesterdayJames Webb Telescope Antenna Released, Assembly Tested, NASA Says
YesterdayPsychic Predicts Prince Charles’ Time on Throne Is Close, But It Will Be ‘Short Reign’ - Report
YesterdayHarris Says Doesn't Feel She's Being 'Set Up' by Biden, Reiterates She Is VP
YesterdayVP Harris Threatens Russia With Ukraine Sanctions ‘Not Seen Before’
YesterdayAt Least 27 Bodies Wash Up on Libyan Shore After Shipwreck, Red Crescent Says
YesterdayLas Vegas Police Unexpectedly Find Severed Head in Truck of Man Wanted For Theft, Report Says
YesterdayMagnitude 6 Quake Rattles Greece's Crete, EMSC Says
YesterdayNASCAR Driver Who Unwittingly Sparked Viral ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant Says Sponsors Snubbing Him
YesterdayPutin Shares His Plans for New Year's Eve Celebrations
Yesterday'You'd Have to Kill Me First': Jordan Peterson Slams Justin Trudeau's Call for Vaccination
YesterdayTrump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail if Capitol Riot Probe Slaps Him With Obstruction
YesterdayIsrael Approves Plan to Double Population in Occupied Golan Heights