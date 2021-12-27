Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/no-new-covid-restrictions-before-new-year-british-government-says-1091842293.html
No New COVID Restrictions Before New Year, British Government Says
No New COVID Restrictions Before New Year, British Government Says
The UK health minister did note, however, that people "should remain cautious" as the New Year celebrations draw closer. 27.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-27T16:56+0000
2021-12-27T17:32+0000
restrictions
new year
uk
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
UK Health Minister Sajid Javid has announced that no new COVID-19 restrictions are going to be introduced for England by the government before the new year.The minister also mentioned that the Omicron variant now accounted for around 90 percent of cases across England, and urged people to exercise caution when celebrating New Year, according to Reuters.Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some 12.2 million positive COVID tests and some 148,003 deaths that occurred within 28 days of a positive COVID test have been reported in Britain, the media outlet notes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
restrictions, new year, uk, covid-19

No New COVID Restrictions Before New Year, British Government Says

16:56 GMT 27.12.2021 (Updated: 17:32 GMT 27.12.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The UK health minister did note, however, that people "should remain cautious" as the New Year celebrations draw closer.
UK Health Minister Sajid Javid has announced that no new COVID-19 restrictions are going to be introduced for England by the government before the new year.
"There will be no further measures before the new year," he told media. "We won't be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations."
The minister also mentioned that the Omicron variant now accounted for around 90 percent of cases across England, and urged people to exercise caution when celebrating New Year, according to Reuters.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some 12.2 million positive COVID tests and some 148,003 deaths that occurred within 28 days of a positive COVID test have been reported in Britain, the media outlet notes.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:30 GMTSomali Opposition Plans to Block Roads Leading to Presidential Residence, Reports Say
17:27 GMT'Curfew at Night, Rallies During the Day': BJP Member Slams Own Party for Double Standards on COVID
17:09 GMTWhite House Pandemic Adviser Reporteldy Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties
16:56 GMTNo New COVID Restrictions Before New Year, British Government Says
16:36 GMTJoe Biden Participates in COVID Response Team Call With US Governors
16:29 GMTBiden Signs $768 Bln Defence Bill With $7 Bln for EU Deterrence and $300 Mln for Ukraine Aid
16:28 GMT'Retrogressive Thinking is Danger for Pakistan': Islamabad Slams Taliban's New Restrictions on Women
15:59 GMTRussian FM Lavrov and WHO Chief Tedros Discuss Registration of COVID Vaccine Sputnik V
15:43 GMTRussian Defence Ministry: NATO Preparing for Large-scale High-intensity Conflict With Moscow
15:35 GMTManchester City Favourites to Claim Maiden UEFA Champions League Title in 2022, Bookmakers Say
15:29 GMTUkraine’s Former Prime Minister Reveals ‘European’ Gas Kiev Has Been Buying is Actually Russian
15:22 GMTUSAID Running Out of Money for Biden's Pledge to Help Vaccinate World, Reports Say
15:16 GMTRussia's Anti-COVID Drug Can Tackle Delta & Omicron Variants, Medication's Developer Says
15:13 GMTAfghan Traders Council Says Kabul Airport Contract Should Be Given to UAE
15:02 GMTModern-Day Darwin, Edward Wilson, Dies at 92
14:56 GMTIndia Building Nuclear-Hardened Storage Facilities Along Forward Posts: Army Chief Engineer
14:52 GMTBerlin Backs Stoltenberg's Initiative to Hold Talks Between Russia and NATO on 12 January
14:45 GMTHouse Committee to Probe Trump Phone Call Made Before Capitol Attack
14:43 GMTRare Surgery at a Hospital Gives New Lease of Life to Three-Year-Old Epileptic Child in India
14:41 GMTUK Reportedly Has 'Exit Strategy' for Its Troops From Ukraine if ‘Conflict’ With Russia Escalates