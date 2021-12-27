https://sputniknews.com/20211227/netherlands-residents-can-get-vaccinated-against-covid-19-in-virtual-reality-glasses-1091836467.html

Netherlands Residents Can Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Virtual Reality Glasses

PARIS (Sputnik) - In the Netherlands, people who are afraid of injections, but still want to get vaccinated, are offered to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in...

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 3.07 million with 20,716 deaths. About 84% of the country's population aged 12 and over is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. On 20 December, the Netherlands launched vaccination for children aged 5-11 years with serious diseases. In the second half of January, the country will begin to vaccinate all children aged 5-11 years.

