https://sputniknews.com/20211227/netherlands-residents-can-get-vaccinated-against-covid-19-in-virtual-reality-glasses-1091836467.html
Netherlands Residents Can Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Virtual Reality Glasses
Netherlands Residents Can Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Virtual Reality Glasses
PARIS (Sputnik) - In the Netherlands, people who are afraid of injections, but still want to get vaccinated, are offered to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in... 27.12.2021, Sputnik International
Netherlands Residents Can Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Virtual Reality Glasses

13:24 GMT 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez, FileIn this Sunday, Feb. 21. 2016, file photo, a woman uses LG 360 VR glasses during the LG unpacked 2016 event on the eve of the week's Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain
In this Sunday, Feb. 21. 2016, file photo, a woman uses LG 360 VR glasses during the LG unpacked 2016 event on the eve of the week's Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez, File
PARIS (Sputnik) - In the Netherlands, people who are afraid of injections, but still want to get vaccinated, are offered to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in virtual reality glasses, Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge said on Monday.

"Are you afraid to get shots, but still want to be vaccinated (against COVID-19) or revaccinated? The Municipal Health Services (GGD) are happy to help you with this. For example, there are more and more places where virtual reality glasses, which allow you to relax during vaccination, are used. These methods also applied in Rotterdam," de Jonge wrote on Twitter.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 3.07 million with 20,716 deaths. About 84% of the country's population aged 12 and over is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On 20 December, the Netherlands launched vaccination for children aged 5-11 years with serious diseases. In the second half of January, the country will begin to vaccinate all children aged 5-11 years.
