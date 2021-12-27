Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/nearly-3000-flights-canceled-over-12000-delayed-globally-on-monday-1091848052.html
Nearly 3,000 Flights Canceled, Over 12,000 Delayed Globally on Monday
Nearly 3,000 Flights Canceled, Over 12,000 Delayed Globally on Monday
Nearly 3,000 flights have been canceled and more than 12,000 have been delayed globally on Monday over concerns among airlines about the coronavirus Omicron variant, according to the tracking website Flightradar24.
2021-12-27T23:21+0000
2021-12-27T23:21+0000
delta
airlines
flightradar24
pandemic
tracker
flight cancellations
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091847867_0:228:2831:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_eb73b03a3eda703acc41a99ad0d61f70.jpg
Despite the fact that the world is in the midst of the winter holidays celebrations, a total of 12,528 delays and 2,959 cancellations have been reported on Monday. Airlines and airports in the United States have accounted for nearly a half of all the delays and cancellations, Flightradar24 data showed.Over the Christmas weekend, the air travelers witnessed a similar number of flight disruptions with 2,513 flights canceled on Sunday and 2,850 on Saturday.On Sunday, representatives of several airlines, including United, JetBlue and Delta, said flights were being canceled over concerns of Omicron infections among staff.The latest seven-day average of cases has increased to nearly 176,000 cases per day amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
ROFLMAO! All this over the seasonal winter flu/cold caused by airlines that abuse their customers, employees taking advantage of lax sick time or inane covid rules policies, corrupt "health" officials and even more corrupt dictatorial governments. The scamdemic is over, time to put the tyrants in the unemployment line.
3
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091847867_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a7add5eddc4d5ce4576cb78eba06d87b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
delta, airlines, flightradar24, pandemic, tracker, flight cancellations, covid-19, omicron strain

Nearly 3,000 Flights Canceled, Over 12,000 Delayed Globally on Monday

23:21 GMT 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / LINDSEY WASSONA family works through check-in at Alaska Airlines ticketing after dozens of flights were listed as cancelled or delayed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) in Seattle, Washington, U.S. December 27, 2021.
A family works through check-in at Alaska Airlines ticketing after dozens of flights were listed as cancelled or delayed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) in Seattle, Washington, U.S. December 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / LINDSEY WASSON
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly 3,000 flights have been canceled and more than 12,000 have been delayed globally on Monday over concerns among airlines about the coronavirus Omicron variant, according to the tracking website Flightradar24.
Despite the fact that the world is in the midst of the winter holidays celebrations, a total of 12,528 delays and 2,959 cancellations have been reported on Monday. Airlines and airports in the United States have accounted for nearly a half of all the delays and cancellations, Flightradar24 data showed.
Over the Christmas weekend, the air travelers witnessed a similar number of flight disruptions with 2,513 flights canceled on Sunday and 2,850 on Saturday.
On Sunday, representatives of several airlines, including United, JetBlue and Delta, said flights were being canceled over concerns of Omicron infections among staff.
The latest seven-day average of cases has increased to nearly 176,000 cases per day amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
103000
Discuss
Popular comments
ROFLMAO! All this over the seasonal winter flu/cold caused by airlines that abuse their customers, employees taking advantage of lax sick time or inane covid rules policies, corrupt "health" officials and even more corrupt dictatorial governments. The scamdemic is over, time to put the tyrants in the unemployment line.
TruePatriot
28 December, 02:24 GMT3
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:35 GMTQuarter of Sailors on US Navy Ship Milwaukee Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports
23:21 GMTNearly 3,000 Flights Canceled, Over 12,000 Delayed Globally on Monday
23:16 GMTChina Develops AI 'Prosecutor' Able to Charge People With 97% Accuracy - Report
23:16 GMTCDC Shortens Isolation for People Who Catch Coronavirus From 10 to 5 Days
23:10 GMTS&P500 Hits New Record Amid Wall Street ‘Santa Rally’ Monday
22:39 GMTMeme Crypto Santa Floki Surged 4,000% Following Elon Musk’s Tweet With Shiba Inu Puppy
22:14 GMT‘France Pisses Us Off’: Malians Hail Russian Advisers’ Arrival as Paris Quits Anti-Terror War
22:05 GMTTwo Children Killed, 3 Others Injured After Hit By Vehicle in Florida - Reports
21:48 GMTFrance Plans to Replace Health Passes With Vaccine Ones in January
21:42 GMTUS LNG Cargoes to Europe Jumped by a Third Over Christmas Weekend - Reports
21:39 GMTBiden Says Would Have Gone ‘Harder, Quicker’ If He Could Foresee Omicron Variant
21:37 GMTBiden Calls on Congress to Eliminate Problems Regarding Gitmo Detainee Transfers
21:17 GMTCDC Investigating Over 70 Cruise Ships Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks on Board
19:43 GMTIran Insists Petrol Export Sanctions Be Removed as Eighth Round of JCPOA Revival Talks Begin
19:42 GMTUS Appeals Court Schedules Arguments in Texas Abortion Case for January 7
19:07 GMT'Salute Godse': Indian Police Book Hindu Religious Leader for Abusing Mahatma Gandhi
18:59 GMT'Meet Barnaby Joyce': Amber Heard Names Dog After Australian Government Minister
18:52 GMTIran Says Soleimani Killing ‘True Example of State Terrorism’ as Assassination Anniversary Nears
18:24 GMTIsrael Ready to Act Alone to Prevent Nuclear Iran, Foreign Minister Says
18:19 GMTSaint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity Loses Indian License to Receive Funds From Abroad