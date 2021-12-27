https://sputniknews.com/20211227/murder-before-xmas-woman-kills-boyfriend-with-sword-to-set-him-free-from-entities-in-his-body-1091830892.html

Murder Before Xmas: Woman Kills Boyfriend With Sword to 'Set Him Free From Entities' in His Body

The suspect has since been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, with her bond being set at $2 million.

A 32-year old woman named Brittany Wilson has been detained by police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on suspicion of killing her boyfriend on Christmas Eve.According to CBS affiliate KFVS, the local police department responded to a 911 call on 11 pm Friday, with the caller saying that she'd killed her boyfriend with a sword.Upon arrival at the home which Wilson shared with her boyfriend, 34-year old Harrison Stephen Foster, the cops found her at the doorway, with the sword lying in the front lawn.Foster’s body was discovered by officers in the bedroom, with "what appeared to be multiple stab wounds", as the media outlet put it.Wilson reportedly admitted to cops that earlier that day she and Foster had taken some methamphetamine.After stabbing him three times, however, she called the police, the media outlet notes.Wilson has since been detained and taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail, where she's been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, with her bond set at $2 million.

