https://sputniknews.com/20211227/modern-day-darwin-edward-wilson-dies-at-92-1091839833.html
Modern-Day Darwin, Edward Wilson, Dies at 92
Modern-Day Darwin, Edward Wilson, Dies at 92
Prominent US naturalist Edward Wilson, known as "Darwin’s natural heir", has died at the age of 92, his foundation said on Monday.
2021-12-27T15:02+0000
2021-12-27T15:02+0000
Wilson died on December 26 in the state of Massachusetts. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine.Wilson was a renowned expert on ants and discovered more than 400 species thereof. He also authored pioneering research on social behavior in ants. His scientific and popular science books received two Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction. Wilson was also awarded with the National Medal of Science.
Modern-Day Darwin, Edward Wilson, Dies at 92

15:02 GMT 27.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Prominent US naturalist Edward Wilson, known as "Darwin’s natural heir", has died at the age of 92, his foundation said on Monday.

"The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation is deeply saddened to share the passing of preeminent scientist, naturalist, author, teacher, and our inspiration, Edward O. Wilson, Ph.D. One of the most distinguished and recognized American scientists in modern history, Dr. Wilson devoted his life to studying the natural world and inspiring others to care for it as he did", the statement read, without providing the cause of death.

Wilson died on December 26 in the state of Massachusetts. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine.

"Ed's holy grail was the sheer delight of the pursuit of knowledge. A relentless synthesizer of ideas, his courageous scientific focus and poetic voice transformed our way of understanding ourselves and our planet," Paula J. Ehrlich, the CEO and president of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, said. "His greatest hope was that students everywhere share his passion for discovery as the ultimate scientific foundation for future stewardship of our planet. His gift was a deep belief in people and our shared human resolve to save the natural world".

Wilson was a renowned expert on ants and discovered more than 400 species thereof. He also authored pioneering research on social behavior in ants. His scientific and popular science books received two Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction. Wilson was also awarded with the National Medal of Science.
