'Meet Barnaby Joyce': Amber Heard Names Dog After Australian Government Minister
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinUS Actress Amber Heard, former wife of actor Johnny Depp, arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Barnaby Joyce himself reportedly quipped in response that he gets "a real sense of accomplishment" that he is still in Heard’s "head" after so much time has passed.
American film actress and ex-wife Amber Heard has delivered a not-so-subtle jab at a certain Australian politician with whom she has clashed in the past.
Back in 2015, Heard was involved in a feud with Barnaby Joyce –Australia’s minister of agriculture at the time – after Amber brought her two dogs to Queensland while visiting her then-husband Johnny Depp, who was filming one of the Pirates of the Caribbean films there.
As bringing the dogs into the country apparently violated Australia’s strict animal quarantine laws, Joyce declared that the canines should "bugger off back to the United States", while Depp branded him as some kind of "sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia", the BBC notes.
In a recent tweet of hers, Heard introduced her new dog to her social media audience, and announced that the pooch’s name is Barnaby Joyce.
Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/fFZkx0ckkt— Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 26, 2021
A number of social media users appeared rather amused by this development.
I can’t! 😂🤣😂Needed that laugh at work today!— Lexi (@animalhugger91) December 26, 2021
What a beautiful dog too! 💚💚💚
LMAOOOOO! 🤣 Welcome home, BJ! ❤️— Amber Heard Source (@amberheardsourc) December 26, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂 Welcome home Barnaby 😂...he is so cute ❤️🤩— Amber Heard Italia Fans (@AmberHeardIT) December 26, 2021
Meanwhile, Joyce himself, who currently serves as Australia’s deputy prime minister, has remarked that he is "fine" with Heard’s move, the media outlet adds, citing The Australian.
"I get a real sense of accomplishment that I'm still in her head long after I've forgotten about them", he quipped. "Obviously, I now rate above Johnny Depp".