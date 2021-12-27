https://sputniknews.com/20211227/meet-barnaby-joyce-amber-heard-names-dog-after-australian-government-minister-1091844656.html

'Meet Barnaby Joyce': Amber Heard Names Dog After Australian Government Minister

American film actress and ex-wife Amber Heard has delivered a not-so-subtle jab at a certain Australian politician with whom she has clashed in the past.Back in 2015, Heard was involved in a feud with Barnaby Joyce –Australia’s minister of agriculture at the time – after Amber brought her two dogs to Queensland while visiting her then-husband Johnny Depp, who was filming one of the Pirates of the Caribbean films there.As bringing the dogs into the country apparently violated Australia’s strict animal quarantine laws, Joyce declared that the canines should "bugger off back to the United States", while Depp branded him as some kind of "sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia", the BBC notes.In a recent tweet of hers, Heard introduced her new dog to her social media audience, and announced that the pooch’s name is Barnaby Joyce.A number of social media users appeared rather amused by this development.Meanwhile, Joyce himself, who currently serves as Australia’s deputy prime minister, has remarked that he is "fine" with Heard’s move, the media outlet adds, citing The Australian.

