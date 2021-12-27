https://sputniknews.com/20211227/manchester-city-favourites-to-claim-maiden-uefa-champions-league-title-in-2022-bookmakers-say-1091838409.html

Manchester City Favourites to Claim Maiden UEFA Champions League Title in 2022, Bookmakers Say

Manchester City may have one of the shrewdest minds in world football, Pep Guardiola, as their manager, but even his tactics have failed in securing European glory for the current Premier League holders. City was exceptionally close to lifting their maiden Champions League title last year, but their dream ended in defeat to Chelsea in the final.

English giants Manchester City are the favourites to claim their maiden Champions League trophy in 2022, according to several bookmakers in Great Britain.City, Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are the top three favourites to win Europe’s premier club tournament with odds of 11/4, 7/2, and 5/1 respectively.Pep Guardiola’s men will confront Portuguese side Sporting for a place in the quarterfinals in the middle of February.With the Citizens losing only one game in their last 12 fixtures, Guardiola will be confident about his team’s chances of beating Sporting in the crucial encounter. City’s lone defeat since October came against RB Leipzig in a Champions League group clash earlier this month.On the other hand, Bayern were utterly dominant in Group E, winning all of their six games comfortably. The Bavarians won the competition in 2020 in ruthless fashion with their 8-2 annihilation of Barcelona being the highlight of their victory.Moreover, the German team possibly has the most in-form player, Robert Lewandowski, in its arsenal. The Pole has continued with his rich vein of form in their current campaign, scoring a super impressive nine goals so far in the tournament.Bayern will face minnows RB Salzburg in the Round of 16 and are expected to move into the next round without having too many problems against a team that will be making their debut in the knockouts.Like Bayern, Liverpool produced a stunning streak of six successive triumphs during the group stage, taking home all 18 points on offer. Klopp and his boys, especially with Mohamed Salah in sensational form, have the ability to defeat any team in the competition.

