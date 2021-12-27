https://sputniknews.com/20211227/lebanon-to-hold-parliamentary-elections-on-15-may-1091835414.html

Lebanon to Hold Parliamentary Elections on 15 May

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Monday that parliamentary elections in the country will be held on 15 May, while nationals living abroad will be able to cast their votes on 6 or 8 May.

Mawlawi added that Lebanese nationals living abroad can cast their votes on Friday, 6 May 2022, or on Sunday, 8 May 2022, depending on which of these two days are weekdays in specific country of residence.

