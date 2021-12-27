Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/laugh-out-loud-comedy-internet-reels-as-vp-harris-calls-democracy-biggest-us-security-threat---1091832287.html
‘Laugh Out Loud Comedy’: Internet Reels as VP Harris Calls ‘Democracy’ Biggest US Security Threat
‘Laugh Out Loud Comedy’: Internet Reels as VP Harris Calls ‘Democracy’ Biggest US Security Threat
Internet users in stitches over Kamala Harris’s interview for CBS News, after she appeared to misspeak and answered “democracy” when asked what America’s greatest national security challenge was.
2021-12-27T11:36+0000
2021-12-27T11:36+0000
joe biden
us
kamala harris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091821246_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9e63b0e92c74fc19a0206039bf064710.jpg
Internet users were in stitches over Kamala Harris’s interview for CBS News, which aired on Sunday. After she appeared to misspeak and answered “democracy” when asked what America’s greatest national security challenge was, Twitter erupted in a barrage of comments. Responses from users alternated between marvelling at how “unprepared’ the VP was for the interview and questioning her knowledge of what democracy was. Other comments in the VP’s interview slammed Harris for her “inability to think on one’s feet”. During the interview for “Face the Nation,” which aired on 26 December, when Margaret Brennan asked what was the biggest national security challenge facing the US, Kamala Harris replied: She went on:Doubling back, however, she clarified that when answering the host’s question she meant to underscore the importance of a “fight for the integrity of our democracy”. Kamala Harris has been hosting roundtables and giving interviews towards the end of the year to underscore the work her office and the Biden administration have done. Elsewhere in the extensive pre-recorded interview for CBS News Harris revealed that her “biggest concern” was finding herself in a “bubble” and losing touch with people’s needs. She emphasised her hope of “getting out of DC more,” as her approval rating slipped to 28 percent in recent polls over a plethora of perceived policy missteps. As of 21 December, 40% of registered voters had a favourable opinion of Harris and 52% had an unfavourable opinion, according to a Times average.
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/vp-kamala-harris-faces-plummeting-ratings-amid-intense-scrutiny-as-second-in-command-1091814803.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091821246_45:0:2776:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75e2f16d6a84fbfa9283fc8bbbb65fd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, kamala harris

‘Laugh Out Loud Comedy’: Internet Reels as VP Harris Calls ‘Democracy’ Biggest US Security Threat

11:36 GMT 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a holiday celebration for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), at the Hotel Washington, in Washington, U.S, December 14, 2021.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a holiday celebration for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), at the Hotel Washington, in Washington, U.S, December 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Vice President Kamala Harris’s interview on CBS’ Face the Nation revealed that slip-ups and verbal blunders of this administration are not limited solely to 79-year Joe Biden - the oldest President in US history, who has on occasion referred to his second-in-command as ‘President.’
Internet users were in stitches over Kamala Harris’s interview for CBS News, which aired on Sunday. After she appeared to misspeak and answered “democracy” when asked what America’s greatest national security challenge was, Twitter erupted in a barrage of comments.
Responses from users alternated between marvelling at how “unprepared’ the VP was for the interview and questioning her knowledge of what democracy was.
Other comments in the VP’s interview slammed Harris for her “inability to think on one’s feet”.
During the interview for “Face the Nation,” which aired on 26 December, when Margaret Brennan asked what was the biggest national security challenge facing the US, Kamala Harris replied:
“Frankly, one of them is our democracy. There is, I think, no question in the minds of people who are foreign policy experts that the year 2021 is not the year 2000.”
She went on:
“And we are embarking on a new era where the threats to our nation take many forms. Including the threat of autocracies taking over and having outsized influence around the world.”
Doubling back, however, she clarified that when answering the host’s question she meant to underscore the importance of a “fight for the integrity of our democracy”.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaking about migrants heading to the U.S. at a news conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei during her visit to Guatemala City, Guatemala June 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
VP Kamala Harris Faces Plummeting Ratings Amid Intense Scrutiny as ‘Second-In-Command’
Yesterday, 13:49 GMT
Kamala Harris has been hosting roundtables and giving interviews towards the end of the year to underscore the work her office and the Biden administration have done.
Elsewhere in the extensive pre-recorded interview for CBS News Harris revealed that her “biggest concern” was finding herself in a “bubble” and losing touch with people’s needs. She emphasised her hope of “getting out of DC more,” as her approval rating slipped to 28 percent in recent polls over a plethora of perceived policy missteps.
As of 21 December, 40% of registered voters had a favourable opinion of Harris and 52% had an unfavourable opinion, according to a Times average.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:36 GMT‘Laugh Out Loud Comedy’: Internet Reels as VP Harris Calls ‘Democracy’ Biggest US Security Threat
11:03 GMTUK Energy Sector Approaching 2008 Financial Crisis Proportions, CEO Warns
10:58 GMTErling Haaland & Harry Kane Prime Targets for Man City, Pep Guardiola Set to Make Bids Next Year
10:42 GMTMurder Before Xmas: Woman Kills Boyfriend With Sword to 'Set Him Free From Entities' in His Body
10:30 GMTBoris Johnson's Tories Face Dramatic Slump, Labour Garners 8-Point Lead in New Poll
10:26 GMTChina Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle
10:21 GMTUK Parliament Restoration Likely Facing £14 Billion Price Tag, Timescale of Over 20 Years
10:12 GMTSouth Korea Approves First Oral COVID-19 Pill Treatment, Reports Say
09:17 GMTSomali President Dismisses Prime Minister Over Corruption Claims, Reports Say
09:05 GMTFloods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say
09:02 GMTSouth Korea Urges North to Start New Year With Dialogue, Unification Ministry Says
08:39 GMTRevenge Porn Offences Skyrocket During COVID Pandemic, Targeting 'Victims Young as Ten'
08:21 GMTChilling Footage Shows Alleged Crossbow-Wielding Windsor Castle Intruder 'Threatening to Kill Queen'
08:14 GMTRussia Demands NATO to Cancel Its Decision That Ukraine, Georgia Can Someday Join Alliance
07:38 GMTIsrael is Set to Offer 4th Dose of Pfizer Vaccine; Expert Says It Should Not Be Mandatory
07:37 GMTGas Futures Prices in Europe Drop By Over 10%, Reach Below $1,200
07:08 GMTCOVID-19 Infection Plus Vaccination Provide 'Super Immunity', Norwegian Chief Physician Says
06:32 GMTDanish Doctors Decry Merck's COVID Pills, Refuse to Use Them
06:21 GMTBritish Security Minister Includes Russia, China Among ‘Hostile Nations’
05:49 GMTBoJo to Hold Monday COVID Meeting Before Announcing Decision on Stricter Curbs in England