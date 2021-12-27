https://sputniknews.com/20211227/k-pop-boy-band-pentagon-surprises-fans-with-sudden-comeback-trailer-1091836276.html

K-Pop Boy Band Pentagon Surprises Fans With Sudden Comeback Trailer

Filled with visual and sensual beauty, the popular K-pop act prompted high expectations for the new release. 27.12.2021, Sputnik International

Supporters of Cube Entertainment's male group Pentagon got a truly beautiful surprise on 27 December - the group unveiled the cinematic teaser "FIND SOMETHING NEW". Filled with dim light and a mysterious atmosphere around the members - Jinho, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok - the new release has intrigued fans. This is the first release since Jinho's return from mandatory service in November this year and another release without the leader Hui, who has been on military duty since February 2018. In March, Pentagon broke the No. 1 spot in 14 regions on the iTunes album chart with their 11th mini album "LOVE or TAKE", and proved to be a globally trending group. Universe, the official name of Pentagon fans, warmly have greeted the upcoming release on social media.

