K-Pop Boy Band Pentagon Surprises Fans With Sudden Comeback Trailer
12:47 GMT 27.12.2021 (Updated: 14:48 GMT 27.12.2021)
© Photo : PENTAGON 펜타곤 (Official YouTube Channel)펜타곤(PENTAGON) Comeback Trailer : 'FIND SOMETHING NEW'
Filled with visual and sensual beauty, the popular K-pop act prompted high expectations for the new release.
Supporters of Cube Entertainment's male group Pentagon got a truly beautiful surprise on 27 December - the group unveiled the cinematic teaser "FIND SOMETHING NEW".
Filled with dim light and a mysterious atmosphere around the members - Jinho, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok - the new release has intrigued fans. This is the first release since Jinho's return from mandatory service in November this year and another release without the leader Hui, who has been on military duty since February 2018.
In March, Pentagon broke the No. 1 spot in 14 regions on the iTunes album chart with their 11th mini album "LOVE or TAKE", and proved to be a globally trending group.
Universe, the official name of Pentagon fans, warmly have greeted the upcoming release on social media.
• red colour represents passion, love and anger— chance; 🐻🐰 | PENTAGON comeback (@d_ddablueu) December 26, 2021
• green colour represents betrayal so does the snake which shown on the trailer
• violet colour represents sadness and frustrations
are we getting a dr.bebe x daisy sequel?!?! #PENTAGON_COMEBACK #PENTAGON #펜타곤 @CUBE_PTG pic.twitter.com/45GilDWgdF
PTG COMEBACK UNIVERSE🤯— Hongseokkie 🐣🌌 (@_dorkyeom_) December 25, 2021
IN JANUARY#PENTAGON pic.twitter.com/CbQgWT3eNE
PENTAGON NEW COMEBACK PENTAGON NEW CONCEPT PENTAGON NEW LOGO MEANS PENTAGON REBRANDING PENTAGON NEW LIGHTSTICK PENTAGON NEW BANNER PENTAGON WORLD TOUR PENTAGON WORLD DOMINATION— kem (@ImnidaOne) December 26, 2021