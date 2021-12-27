Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Soyuz Rocket With 36 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/journalists-from-russia-us-and-yemen-win-rts-international-award-for-war-correspondents-1091833892.html
Journalists From Russia, US and Yemen Win RT's International Award for War Correspondents
Journalists From Russia, US and Yemen Win RT's International Award for War Correspondents
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Journalists from Russia, the United States and Yemen have been awarded with RT's Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards for... 27.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-27T12:07+0000
2021-12-27T12:07+0000
yemen
russia
rt
journalism
donbass
journalist
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107742/39/1077423993_0:98:3037:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_a4c0ffd70aed7381f6e8bc895433a622.jpg
The awards are presented in three nominations — best video and written journalism from a conflict zone, and the debut best humanitarian journalism category. The latter is dedicated to both written and video records of post-conflict recovery, encompassing personal experiences and stories of whole nations and communities after the conflict ends.Russian journalist Alexander Lukyanov was named the winner of Best Video Journalism from a Conflict Zone for the reportage "Rumbling Silence" from the Donbass front line, documenting ceasefire violations by Ukrainian forces.The award for Best Written Journalism from a Conflict Zone was given to Anuj Chopra from the US for the on-the-ground report revealing the humanitarian crisis in the Yemeni region of Marib.Best Humanitarian Journalism: After the War prize went to Yemeni journalist Rania Abdallah for the documentary "Life, Terminated" covering the ongoing armed conflict in southwestern Yemen, which forced 38 families to flee their homes, and to American Neha Wadekar with the investigative article "The Hidden Story Behind the Fight for Cabo Delgado" exposing the true causes of the radical Islamism upsurge in Mozambique, where the conflict has displaced more that 800,000 and claimed thousands of lives since 2017.Each winner will receive a cash prize of 200,000 rubles (around $2,700).The RT broadcaster initiated the award in 2018 to honour Khaled Alkhateb, a 25-year-old RT Arabic investigative journalist, who was killed on duty by terrorist shelling of Syrian city of Homs in 2017. Since its inception, the award has been given to a number of correspondents from Russia, Iraq, India Libya and Syria, reporting from the front lines and risking their lives to share firsthand accounts of conflicts worldwide.
yemen
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107742/39/1077423993_57:0:2788:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e16fd71c37e78000f4368f256f122fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yemen, russia, rt, journalism, donbass, journalist

Journalists From Russia, US and Yemen Win RT's International Award for War Correspondents

12:07 GMT 27.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankRT (Russia Today)
RT (Russia Today) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Journalists from Russia, the United States and Yemen have been awarded with RT's Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards for outstanding coverage of events in conflict zones.

"The jury of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards 2021, an annual competition that recognises top-class journalism from conflict zones, has announced its winners. They are war correspondents and journalists from Russia, the US, and Yemen," the statement said.

The awards are presented in three nominations — best video and written journalism from a conflict zone, and the debut best humanitarian journalism category. The latter is dedicated to both written and video records of post-conflict recovery, encompassing personal experiences and stories of whole nations and communities after the conflict ends.
Russian journalist Alexander Lukyanov was named the winner of Best Video Journalism from a Conflict Zone for the reportage "Rumbling Silence" from the Donbass front line, documenting ceasefire violations by Ukrainian forces.
© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov / Go to the photo bankRuins of the Saur-Mogila (Saur Grave) Memorial in Donetsk Region where festive events were held to celebrate the Day of Donbass Liberation from Nazi Invaders.
Ruins of the Saur-Mogila (Saur Grave) Memorial in Donetsk Region where festive events were held to celebrate the Day of Donbass Liberation from Nazi Invaders. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
Ruins of the Saur-Mogila (Saur Grave) Memorial in Donetsk Region where festive events were held to celebrate the Day of Donbass Liberation from Nazi Invaders.
© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
/
Go to the photo bank
The award for Best Written Journalism from a Conflict Zone was given to Anuj Chopra from the US for the on-the-ground report revealing the humanitarian crisis in the Yemeni region of Marib.
Best Humanitarian Journalism: After the War prize went to Yemeni journalist Rania Abdallah for the documentary "Life, Terminated" covering the ongoing armed conflict in southwestern Yemen, which forced 38 families to flee their homes, and to American Neha Wadekar with the investigative article "The Hidden Story Behind the Fight for Cabo Delgado" exposing the true causes of the radical Islamism upsurge in Mozambique, where the conflict has displaced more that 800,000 and claimed thousands of lives since 2017.
Each winner will receive a cash prize of 200,000 rubles (around $2,700).
The RT broadcaster initiated the award in 2018 to honour Khaled Alkhateb, a 25-year-old RT Arabic investigative journalist, who was killed on duty by terrorist shelling of Syrian city of Homs in 2017. Since its inception, the award has been given to a number of correspondents from Russia, Iraq, India Libya and Syria, reporting from the front lines and risking their lives to share firsthand accounts of conflicts worldwide.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:37 GMTLebanon to Hold Parliamentary Elections on 15 May
12:26 GMTTurkey Says Its Mid-Range Air Defenсe System Ready for Deployment
12:11 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Suggests EU Suffering From Sadomasochism in WTO Spat With Russia
12:07 GMTJournalists From Russia, US and Yemen Win RT's International Award for War Correspondents
12:03 GMTSoyuz Rocket With 36 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome
12:02 GMTJapan Conducts Military Exercises to Prevent Chinese Invasion of Disputed Islands, Reports Say
11:55 GMTPolish President Duda Vetoes Amendments to Law on Broadcasting Restricting Foreign Shares
11:53 GMTMi-2 Helicopter Carrying Two People Crashes in Russia
11:36 GMT‘Laugh Out Loud Comedy’: Internet Reels as VP Harris Calls ‘Democracy’ Biggest US Security Threat
11:03 GMTUK Energy Sector Approaching 2008 Financial Crisis Proportions, CEO Warns
10:58 GMTErling Haaland & Harry Kane Prime Targets for Man City, Pep Guardiola Set to Make Bids Next Year
10:42 GMTMurder Before Xmas: Woman Kills Boyfriend With Sword to 'Set Him Free From Entities' in His Body
10:30 GMTBoris Johnson's Tories Face Dramatic Slump, Labour Garners 8-Point Lead in New Poll
10:26 GMTChina Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle
10:21 GMTUK Parliament Restoration Likely Facing £14 Billion Price Tag, Timescale of Over 20 Years
10:12 GMTSouth Korea Approves First Oral COVID-19 Pill Treatment, Reports Say
09:17 GMTSomali President Dismisses Prime Minister Over Corruption Claims, Reports Say
09:05 GMTFloods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say
09:02 GMTSouth Korea Urges North to Start New Year With Dialogue, Unification Ministry Says
08:39 GMTRevenge Porn Offences Skyrocket During COVID Pandemic, Targeting 'Victims Young as Ten'