Joe Biden Participates in COVID Response Team Call With US Governors

COVID-19 cases have spiked in the US in recent days, driven by the Omicron variant. Around four million infections were registered in December, while the... 27.12.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC as US President Joe Biden joins a call between the Coronavirus Response Team and the National Governors Association. The president is joining the call to discuss measures to curb the pandemic after the rise of the Omicron strain, which is now dominant in the country.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

