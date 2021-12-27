https://sputniknews.com/20211227/floods-in-northeast-brazil-affect-over-430000-people-72-towns-reports-say-1091829998.html

Floods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say

Floods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say

Heavy rains and subsequent floods in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia affected more than 430,000 people living in the area

2021-12-27T09:05+0000

2021-12-27T09:05+0000

2021-12-27T09:05+0000

brazil

flood

latin america

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091829972_0:0:2869:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_9b9a310bd0bf067d26b0c33fc5e81cac.jpg

The natural disaster, ongoing since early November, is estimated to be the worst flooding in the past few decades. It has led to 18 fatalities, 286 injured people, and a total of 430,869 affected people over the two months, according to the latest data, cited by the G1 news portal.According to Brazilian Citizenship Minister Joao Roma, the country's health ministry will deploy more than 90 doctors to Bahia to assist the victims of floods.Over the weekend, the cities of Itambe and Jussiape called on residents to exercise caution as a dam collapsed under heavy rains, raising fears of more flooding.

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

brazil, flood, latin america