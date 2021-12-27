Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/floods-in-northeast-brazil-affect-over-430000-people-72-towns-reports-say-1091829998.html
Floods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say
Floods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say
Heavy rains and subsequent floods in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia affected more than 430,000 people living in the area
2021-12-27T09:05+0000
2021-12-27T09:05+0000
brazil
flood
latin america
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091829972_0:0:2869:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_9b9a310bd0bf067d26b0c33fc5e81cac.jpg
The natural disaster, ongoing since early November, is estimated to be the worst flooding in the past few decades. It has led to 18 fatalities, 286 injured people, and a total of 430,869 affected people over the two months, according to the latest data, cited by the G1 news portal.According to Brazilian Citizenship Minister Joao Roma, the country's health ministry will deploy more than 90 doctors to Bahia to assist the victims of floods.Over the weekend, the cities of Itambe and Jussiape called on residents to exercise caution as a dam collapsed under heavy rains, raising fears of more flooding.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091829972_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_11404d82976ab4700efc212de7e292d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, flood, latin america

Floods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say

09:05 GMT 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERA man uses an inflatable mattress during flooding caused by the overflowing Cachoeira river in Itabuna, Bahia state, Brazil, December 26, 2021
A man uses an inflatable mattress during flooding caused by the overflowing Cachoeira river in Itabuna, Bahia state, Brazil, December 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Heavy rains and subsequent floods in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia affected more than 430,000 people living in the area, with an emergency regime introduced in 72 localities, media reported on Monday.
The natural disaster, ongoing since early November, is estimated to be the worst flooding in the past few decades. It has led to 18 fatalities, 286 injured people, and a total of 430,869 affected people over the two months, according to the latest data, cited by the G1 news portal.
According to Brazilian Citizenship Minister Joao Roma, the country's health ministry will deploy more than 90 doctors to Bahia to assist the victims of floods.
Over the weekend, the cities of Itambe and Jussiape called on residents to exercise caution as a dam collapsed under heavy rains, raising fears of more flooding.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:17 GMTSomali President Dismisses Prime Minister Over Corruption Claims, Reports Say
09:05 GMTFloods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say
09:02 GMTSouth Korea Urges North to Start New Year With Dialogue, Unification Ministry Says
08:39 GMTRevenge Porn Offences Skyrocket During COVID Pandemic, Targeting 'Victims Young as Ten'
08:21 GMTChilling Footage Shows Alleged Crossbow-Wielding Windsor Castle Intruder 'Threatening to Kill Queen'
08:14 GMTRussia Demands NATO to Cancel Its Decision That Ukraine, Georgia Can Someday Join Alliance
07:38 GMTIsrael is Set to Offer 4th Dose of Pfizer Vaccine; Expert Says It Should Not Be Mandatory
07:37 GMTGas Futures Prices in Europe Drop By Over 10%, Reach Below $1,200
07:08 GMTCOVID-19 Infection Plus Vaccination Provide 'Super Immunity', Norwegian Chief Physician Says
06:32 GMTDanish Doctors Decry Merck's COVID Pills, Refuse to Use Them
06:21 GMTBritish Security Minister Includes Russia, China Among ‘Hostile Nations’
05:49 GMTBoJo to Hold Monday COVID Meeting Before Announcing Decision on Stricter Curbs in England
05:05 GMTNorwegian Intelligence Service Boss Blames Russia for Digital Attacks
04:59 GMTNearly 50 Flights Cancelled in Japan as Snow Storms Continue, Reports Say
04:56 GMTMore Pandemics Yet to Come, UN Secretary General Says Calling for Preparatory Measures
04:32 GMTUN Staff Bring Cash to Afghanistan as Sanctions Cause Banking Problems, Diplomat Says
03:58 GMTLawyer Sarah Weddington Who Won Roe V Wade Abortion Case Dies at the Age of 76
03:35 GMTDefense in Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Case Asks to Dismiss Indictment - Report
02:36 GMTNetizens Decry Mainstream Media for Hypocrisy Over ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Fuss
02:16 GMTFirst Death From Omicron Variant Registered in Australia