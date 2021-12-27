https://sputniknews.com/20211227/duda-vetoes-controversial-amendments-to-law-on-broadcasting-restricting-foreign-shares-1091833288.html

Polish President Duda Vetoes Amendments to Law on Broadcasting Restricting Foreign Shares

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed amendments to the law on broadcasting restricting shares of foreign funding in activities of media on the territory of Poland

"I refuse to sign amendments to the law on broadcasting and sending the bill back to the Sejm (Polish parliament) for reconsideration. This means I am vetoing the bill," Duda told journalists on Monday.The Poland's Sejm has passed amendments to the law on broadcasting. According to amendments, a company broadcasting on the territory of Poland cannot be owned by non-EU residents and the proportion of foreign shares should not be more than 49%. Amendments in Poland were seen as an attack on freedom of media and provoked a wave of protests.

