Draft Amendments to Constitution of Belarus Published For Public Discussion, Here Are Some of Them
Draft Amendments to Constitution of Belarus Published For Public Discussion, Here Are Some of Them
The amendments to the Belarusian constitution published on Monday suggest that a person cannot be elected president more than for two terms
"The president of the Republic of Belarus is elected for a term of five years directly by the people on the basis of universal, free, equal and direct voting by secret ballot. The same person cannot be the president for more than two terms", the draft constitution read.Moreover, the draft suggests that the president can introduce the state of emergency in the country in the event of a coup, a massive unrest and attempts to violently change the constitutional order threatening the existence of the state and endangering Belarusian nationals.Belarus Security Council to Govern State Agencies in Event of President's DeathIn the event of the Belarusian president's death, state agencies must act in accordance with the orders of the country's Security Council, according to the draft constitution.Belarusian Lower House to Give Tentative Consent for PM AppointmentThe President of Belarus will hold the mandate of choosing the Prime Minister at the preliminary consent of the country's lower parliamentary chamber, the House of Representatives, according to the new draft constitution.Belarusian Assembly Can Impeach President for FeloniesDraft amendments to the constitution suggest that the republic's president may be removed from the office by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in the event of rude or systemic violation of republic's constitution or treason.The proposal to remove the president from office is submitted to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly on the initiative of at least one third of the full composition of the House of Representatives or at least 150 thousand citizens of Belarus nationals with the vote right. The majority of the Assembly should vote "for" for the president to be impeached.Moreover, the draft reads that the president of Belarus cannot be held liable for actions committed in connection with the exercise of his presidential powers after his/her resignation and reserves the right for immunity and protection of his honor and dignity by law.Amendments read that, after the resignation, the president becomes the permanent member of the state council.Belarusian President May Be Elected as Chairman of People's AssemblyThe incumbent president of Belarus during the day of entry into force of constitutional amendments may be elected as the chairman of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, draft amendments said.According to the draft document, constitutional amendments related to number of presidential terms come into force after inauguration of a new president.All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic, Foreign PolicyIn total, 1,200 people can become members of the assembly, and its term is limited to five years. The assembly can also propose laws.Draft Amendments to Belarusian Consitution Excludes Military Aggression From its TerritoryDraft amendments to the Belarusian constitution exclude the possibility of military aggression against other countries from the territory of Belarus.The draft document calls on Belarus to ban the financing of preparing and holding elections by foreign countries and organisations.According to the draft amendments, Belarus can develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, ensure safety in its production and use.Belarus is preparing its new constitution, which will be voted on by the people in a referendum, which is expected no later than February 2022.
Draft Amendments to Constitution of Belarus Published For Public Discussion, Here Are Some of Them

13:44 GMT 27.12.2021
The amendments to the Belarusian constitution published on Monday suggest that a person cannot be elected president more than for two terms.
"The president of the Republic of Belarus is elected for a term of five years directly by the people on the basis of universal, free, equal and direct voting by secret ballot. The same person cannot be the president for more than two terms", the draft constitution read.

Moreover, the draft suggests that the president can introduce the state of emergency in the country in the event of a coup, a massive unrest and attempts to violently change the constitutional order threatening the existence of the state and endangering Belarusian nationals.

Belarus Security Council to Govern State Agencies in Event of President's Death

In the event of the Belarusian president's death, state agencies must act in accordance with the orders of the country's Security Council, according to the draft constitution.

"In the event of the president's death after an attempt upon their life, terror act, military aggression, or any other violent crimes, meetings of the Security Council are presided over by the chairperson of the Council of the Republic. Immediately and based on a decision of the Security Council, a state of emergency or a military regime are declared in Belarus in accordance with the established procedure, and state agencies and officials act in compliance with the orders of the Security Council," the document says.

Belarusian Lower House to Give Tentative Consent for PM Appointment

The President of Belarus will hold the mandate of choosing the Prime Minister at the preliminary consent of the country's lower parliamentary chamber, the House of Representatives, according to the new draft constitution.
"The House of Representatives... gives preliminary consent to the President for appointment to the post of Prime Minister," the document read.

Belarusian Assembly Can Impeach President for Felonies

Draft amendments to the constitution suggest that the republic's president may be removed from the office by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in the event of rude or systemic violation of republic's constitution or treason.
"The president may be removed for the office by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in the event of systematic or rough violation of the constitution or in the event state treason or other felony," the draft text of the constitution read.
The proposal to remove the president from office is submitted to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly on the initiative of at least one third of the full composition of the House of Representatives or at least 150 thousand citizens of Belarus nationals with the vote right. The majority of the Assembly should vote "for" for the president to be impeached.

Moreover, the draft reads that the president of Belarus cannot be held liable for actions committed in connection with the exercise of his presidential powers after his/her resignation and reserves the right for immunity and protection of his honor and dignity by law.

Amendments read that, after the resignation, the president becomes the permanent member of the state council.

Belarusian President May Be Elected as Chairman of People’s Assembly

The incumbent president of Belarus during the day of entry into force of constitutional amendments may be elected as the chairman of the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, draft amendments said.

"In order to organise the proper work of the All-Belarusian National Assembly, the president holding this office on the date the entry into force of amendments to the constitution, may be elected as the chairman of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly," the draft document, published by the Belta state-run news agency, said.

According to the draft document, constitutional amendments related to number of presidential terms come into force after inauguration of a new president.

All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic, Foreign Policy

"All-Belarusian People's Assembly: approves the main directions of internal and external politics, military doctrine, the concept of national security," the draft document said.

In total, 1,200 people can become members of the assembly, and its term is limited to five years. The assembly can also propose laws.

"At the suggestion of the president [the assembly] makes a decision about the possibility of sending military personnel, employees of paramilitary organisations, other persons outside the Republic of Belarus to participate in ensuring collective security and activities for the maintenance of international peace and security;" the draft document read.

Draft Amendments to Belarusian Consitution Excludes Military Aggression From its Territory

Draft amendments to the Belarusian constitution exclude the possibility of military aggression against other countries from the territory of Belarus.
"The Republic of Belarus excludes military aggression from its territory against other states," the draft, published by the Belta state-run news agency, said.
The draft document calls on Belarus to ban the financing of preparing and holding elections by foreign countries and organisations.

"The Republic of Belarus may grant the right to asylum for foreign citizens and stateless persons, persecuted in other states for political, religious beliefs or nationality," the document read.

According to the draft amendments, Belarus can develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, ensure safety in its production and use.
Belarus is preparing its new constitution, which will be voted on by the people in a referendum, which is expected no later than February 2022.
