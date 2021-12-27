Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/doctors-in-india-march-towards-top-court-threaten-mass-resignation-over-exam-counselling-delay-1091827913.html
Doctors in India March Towards Top Court, Threaten Mass Resignation Over Exam Counselling Delay
Doctors in India March Towards Top Court, Threaten Mass Resignation Over Exam Counselling Delay
Doctors in India March Towards Top Court, Threaten Mass Resignation Over Exam Counselling Delay

13:09 GMT 27.12.2021
A protest held by doctors in India against a delay in National Eligibility-turned-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling has intensified. Doctors have been demanding that the medical exam counselling be fast-tracked. The doctors’ protest is being led by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association of India (FORDA).
Hundreds of doctors in the Indian capital on Monday marched towards the country’s top court to highlight their demand for fast-tracking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) counselling.
The Federation of Resident Doctors Association of India led the protest.
The protesters started the march at 11 am at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College. However, the Delhi Police stopped them about 1.5 km away in the Shaheed Park area.
Talking to Sputnik about the protest, FORDA President Dr Manish said: “We have been continuously urging the government to expedite the NEET-PG counselling but the government didn’t even respond to our demand".
"So, we decided to march to the Supreme Court of India with a demand that it should intervene in the matter and fast-track the counselling”.
Doctors have been protesting against the delay for the last 10 days, boycotting all medical services, including emergency services, across hospitals in Delhi.
“Last time when the doctors withdrew themselves from the medical services, the government asked us to resume the services on the assurance that the matter will be sorted in a week. However, now it is not even deliberating for any discussion over it”, Dr Manish said.
He warned that the association will make a decision about the future course of action in the evening.
In a statement on Sunday, FORDA said: “The overworked and exhausted resident doctors have protested in front of Nirman Bhawan, the building of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in Delhi for five days..."
"...Yet the authorities have failed to take any concrete measures in the concerned matter. Henceforth, protesting resident doctors will march towards the Supreme Court of India”. “...We once again urge upon the Union Government to fast-track court hearing and to expedite the NEET-PG 2021 counselling and subsequent admission process”, the statement read.
Earlier, on Saturday, doctors even threatened mass resignation from services if their demands were not met at the earliest.
Resident doctors initially called for a nationwide strike a month ago, on 27 November.
Doctors who appeared for the exam are waiting for their counselling and admission process to start. The counselling process, which was slated to start on 25 October, has not started yet.
Counselling has been delayed due to an ongoing case in the Supreme Court of India challenging reservations for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the All-India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses.
