Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/curfew-at-night-rallies-during-the-day-bjp-member-slams-own-party-for-double-standards-on-covid-1091831601.html
'Curfew at Night, Rallies During the Day': BJP Member Slams Own Party for Double Standards on COVID
'Curfew at Night, Rallies During the Day': BJP Member Slams Own Party for Double Standards on COVID
India on Monday reported 578 cases of the new Omicron strain - a hike of 37 percent from Sunday's tally of 422. Meanwhile, a total of 6,531 new cases and 7,141 recoveries have been reported over the last 24 hours since Sunday.
2021-12-27T17:27+0000
2021-12-27T17:27+0000
narendra modi
uttar pradesh
narendra modi
india
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083767215_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_21cbc62e6fe70ef9a47844563db4a4bd.jpg
A parliamentarian from India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed it for adopting double standards on COVID stringency by organising massive rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh state."Imposing curfew at night and calling hundreds of thousands of people to rallies during the day, this is beyond the comprehension of the common man", BJP Parliamentarian Varun Gandhi tweeted on Monday."In view of Uttar Pradesh's limited health infrastructure, the government has to decide if our priority is to contain the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral power". Uttar Pradesh will hold legislative assembly elections in early 2022. Because of this, the state is witnessing massive electoral rallies on a daily basis. On the other hand, however, the BJP-led-state government has imposed a night curfew in many districts.Last week, a high court in Uttar Pradesh also urged the Election Commission of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the upcoming assembly elections by a month or two amid the Omicron threat."If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave", the Allahabad High Court stated in its observation.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083767215_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c84d91408c0ee774db6bbcc4efaed9d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
narendra modi, uttar pradesh, narendra modi, india, coronavirus, covid-19

'Curfew at Night, Rallies During the Day': BJP Member Slams Own Party for Double Standards on COVID

17:27 GMT 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDIPeople wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a hospital in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, August 30, 2021
People wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a hospital in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, August 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
India on Monday reported 578 cases of the new Omicron strain - a hike of 37 percent from Sunday's tally of 422. Meanwhile, a total of 6,531 new cases and 7,141 recoveries have been reported over the last 24 hours since Sunday.
A parliamentarian from India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed it for adopting double standards on COVID stringency by organising massive rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh state.
"Imposing curfew at night and calling hundreds of thousands of people to rallies during the day, this is beyond the comprehension of the common man", BJP Parliamentarian Varun Gandhi tweeted on Monday.
"In view of Uttar Pradesh's limited health infrastructure, the government has to decide if our priority is to contain the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral power".
Uttar Pradesh will hold legislative assembly elections in early 2022. Because of this, the state is witnessing massive electoral rallies on a daily basis. On the other hand, however, the BJP-led-state government has imposed a night curfew in many districts.
Last week, a high court in Uttar Pradesh also urged the Election Commission of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the upcoming assembly elections by a month or two amid the Omicron threat.
"If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave", the Allahabad High Court stated in its observation.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:30 GMTSomali Opposition Plans to Block Roads Leading to Presidential Residence, Reports Say
17:27 GMT'Curfew at Night, Rallies During the Day': BJP Member Slams Own Party for Double Standards on COVID
17:09 GMTWhite House Pandemic Adviser Reporteldy Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties
16:56 GMTNo New COVID Restrictions Before New Year, British Government Says
16:36 GMTJoe Biden Participates in COVID Response Team Call With US Governors
16:29 GMTBiden Signs $768 Bln Defence Bill With $7 Bln for EU Deterrence and $300 Mln for Ukraine Aid
16:28 GMT'Retrogressive Thinking is Danger for Pakistan': Islamabad Slams Taliban's New Restrictions on Women
15:59 GMTRussian FM Lavrov and WHO Chief Tedros Discuss Registration of COVID Vaccine Sputnik V
15:43 GMTRussian Defence Ministry: NATO Preparing for Large-scale High-intensity Conflict With Moscow
15:35 GMTManchester City Favourites to Claim Maiden UEFA Champions League Title in 2022, Bookmakers Say
15:29 GMTUkraine’s Former Prime Minister Reveals ‘European’ Gas Kiev Has Been Buying is Actually Russian
15:22 GMTUSAID Running Out of Money for Biden's Pledge to Help Vaccinate World, Reports Say
15:16 GMTRussia's Anti-COVID Drug Can Tackle Delta & Omicron Variants, Medication's Developer Says
15:13 GMTAfghan Traders Council Says Kabul Airport Contract Should Be Given to UAE
15:02 GMTModern-Day Darwin, Edward Wilson, Dies at 92
14:56 GMTIndia Building Nuclear-Hardened Storage Facilities Along Forward Posts: Army Chief Engineer
14:52 GMTBerlin Backs Stoltenberg's Initiative to Hold Talks Between Russia and NATO on 12 January
14:45 GMTHouse Committee to Probe Trump Phone Call Made Before Capitol Attack
14:43 GMTRare Surgery at a Hospital Gives New Lease of Life to Three-Year-Old Epileptic Child in India
14:41 GMTUK Reportedly Has 'Exit Strategy' for Its Troops From Ukraine if ‘Conflict’ With Russia Escalates