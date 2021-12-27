https://sputniknews.com/20211227/curfew-at-night-rallies-during-the-day-bjp-member-slams-own-party-for-double-standards-on-covid-1091831601.html

'Curfew at Night, Rallies During the Day': BJP Member Slams Own Party for Double Standards on COVID

India on Monday reported 578 cases of the new Omicron strain - a hike of 37 percent from Sunday's tally of 422. Meanwhile, a total of 6,531 new cases and 7,141 recoveries have been reported over the last 24 hours since Sunday.

A parliamentarian from India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed it for adopting double standards on COVID stringency by organising massive rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh state."Imposing curfew at night and calling hundreds of thousands of people to rallies during the day, this is beyond the comprehension of the common man", BJP Parliamentarian Varun Gandhi tweeted on Monday."In view of Uttar Pradesh's limited health infrastructure, the government has to decide if our priority is to contain the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral power". Uttar Pradesh will hold legislative assembly elections in early 2022. Because of this, the state is witnessing massive electoral rallies on a daily basis. On the other hand, however, the BJP-led-state government has imposed a night curfew in many districts.Last week, a high court in Uttar Pradesh also urged the Election Commission of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the upcoming assembly elections by a month or two amid the Omicron threat."If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave", the Allahabad High Court stated in its observation.

