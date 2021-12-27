https://sputniknews.com/20211227/covid-19-infection-plus-vaccination-provide-super-immunity-norwegian-chief-physician-says-1091827720.html

COVID-19 Infection Plus Vaccination Provide 'Super Immunity', Norwegian Chief Physician Says

The best protection against COVID-19 is achieved when immunity after infection is enhanced with a vaccine, the Norwegian health authorities have concluded, while cautioning the public against becoming ill deliberately.

People who have been infected either before or after their two vaccine shots are better off in relation to new virus strains than the uninfected ones with a booster shot, chief physician of the National Institute of Public Health (FHI) Sara Viksmoen Watle has suggested.In expert's terms, this is called “hybrid immunity” or “super immunity”.According to the FHI, it works in all combinations, regardless of the timeline: infection followed by two vaccine shots, infection and a vaccine shot followed by another infection, or two vaccine shots followed by infection.Sara Wiksmoen Watle ventured that people can get a little less broad protection if they have received the vaccine before infection. But regardless, this gives a wider protection against future strains compared with the uninfected with both shots and a booster, she said.At the same time, she emphasised that the FHI absolutely doesn't encourage people to become infected on purpose, as even healthy people can also become seriously ill with the coronavirus, instead emphasising the reliability and efficiency of vaccines. A recent Norwegian small-scale study by Telemark Hospital and Sørlandet Hospital found that nearly all 400 previously infected people had antibodies one year after infection, including those who had mild symptoms or none at all.Norway, a nation of 5.3 million, has so far seen over 372,000 cases of COVID-19 with over 1,270 deaths. It has vaccinated over 72.7 percent of its population and is now in the process of administering booster shots, yet has recently seen a record spike in daily infections amid an outbreak of the novel Omicron strain.

TruePatriot This fool should be immediately fired from his post. One that has natural immunity never should have a jab for the same thing. That's epidemiology 101. 1

