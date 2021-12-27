https://sputniknews.com/20211227/christmas-special-1091830600.html

Christmas Special

Christmas Special

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we have a round-up of this year's best interviews. 27.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-27T10:08+0000

2021-12-27T10:08+0000

2021-12-27T10:08+0000

radio

christmas

the mother of all talk shows

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091830471_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_168339283684184d3fa6dbf5db7a884b.png

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we have a round-up of this year's best interviews.

George Galloway has picked his favourite interviews of the year 2021, including Roger Waters, prof. Mohammad Marandi, Sir John Curtice, Rania Khalek and other.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

radio, christmas, the mother of all talk shows, аудио