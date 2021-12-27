Registration was successful!
Christmas Special
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we have a round-up of this year's best interviews.
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
George Galloway has picked his favourite interviews of the year 2021, including Roger Waters, prof. Mohammad Marandi, Sir John Curtice, Rania Khalek and other.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Christmas Special
George Galloway has picked his favourite interviews of the year 2021, including
Roger Waters, prof. Mohammad Marandi, Sir John Curtice, Rania Khalek and other.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com