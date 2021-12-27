Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/christmas-special-1091830600.html
Christmas Special
Christmas Special
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we have a round-up of this year's best interviews.
2021-12-27T10:08+0000
2021-12-27T10:08+0000
radio
christmas
the mother of all talk shows
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091830471_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_168339283684184d3fa6dbf5db7a884b.png
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we have a round-up of this year's best interviews.
George Galloway has picked his favourite interviews of the year 2021, including Roger Waters, prof. Mohammad Marandi, Sir John Curtice, Rania Khalek and other.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
George Galloway
George Galloway
radio, christmas, the mother of all talk shows, аудио

Christmas Special

10:08 GMT 27.12.2021
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
George Galloway - Sputnik International
George Galloway
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we have a round-up of this year's best interviews.
George Galloway has picked his favourite interviews of the year 2021, including Roger Waters, prof. Mohammad Marandi, Sir John Curtice, Rania Khalek and other.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
