https://sputniknews.com/20211227/china-develops-new-heavy-space-launch-vehicle-1091831158.html

China Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle

China Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is currently working on creating a heavy launch vehicle capable of carrying a 150-tonne spacecraft into low-earth orbit, China... 27.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-27T10:26+0000

2021-12-27T10:26+0000

2021-12-27T10:26+0000

asia & pacific

china

spacecraft

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082810294_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7fb5437cd44a844fc62ec65cdeed6eb3.jpg

The rocket will also be capable of delivering spacecraft weighing up to 30 tons to the moon, meaning it can bring about four Chang'e 5 lunar exploration mission capsules, the CNSA official noted.The new launch vehicle will play an important role in deep space exploration and in China's moon landing mission, Wu said. Currently, the rocket is at the stage of detailed design and solving key technical issues, according to the official.China has been actively developing its national space programme in the recent years. On 29 April, the country began the construction of the multi-module Tiangong orbital station and successfully launched the Tianhe core module. The construction of the station is expected to be completed by 2022. The station can simultaneously accommodate three cosmonauts or six people during a crew change.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, china, spacecraft