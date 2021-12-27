Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/china-develops-ai-prosecutor-able-to-charge-people-with-97-accuracy---report--1091847270.html
China Develops AI 'Prosecutor' Able to Charge People With 97% Accuracy - Report
China Develops AI 'Prosecutor' Able to Charge People With 97% Accuracy - Report
Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in law enforcement around the world, just like anywhere else, and Chinese prosecutors are not at all aloof from progress, utilizing AI tech since 2016.
2021-12-27T23:16+0000
2021-12-27T23:16+0000
research
tech
china
prosecutors
court
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091847574_0:168:3073:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_ffc613f3d4be34652467beaa0de0f7ce.jpg
Researchers in China have developed a machine that can charge people with crimes using artificial intelligence, which they claim is a world-first, The South China Morning Post reported on Monday.According to the report, citing a paper published in the Chinese peer-reviewed journal Management Review, the AI "prosecutor" can file a charge with more than 97% accuracy based on a verbal description of the case. The Shanghai Pudong People's Procuratorate, the country's largest and busiest district prosecutor's office, designed and tested the equipment.The researchers of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' big data and knowledge management laboratory reportedly noted that the technology might reduce prosecutors' daily workload, allowing them to focus on more difficult issues.To improve case processing speed and accuracy, many prosecutors across the world have embraced AI technology, such as picture recognition and digital forensics. And the researchers claim that given that China's prosecutors began utilizing AI in 2016, they have become one of the first in the world to utilize sophisticated AI in their daily routine. The AI program used by the Chinese prosecutors is reportedly called System 206. It can assess the strength of evidence, the conditions for an arrest, and the public risk posed by a suspect, per the SCMP.However, all existing AI tools have a narrow function, according to Shi and colleagues, because "they do not participate in the decision-making process of filing charges and [suggesting] sentences." And the scientists believe that making such decisions would necessitate a machine identifying and eliminating any contents of a case file that are unrelated to the crime while leaving the useful information intact. In addition, the machine would reportedly have to translate complicated, ever-changing human language into a standard mathematical or geometric framework that a computer could comprehend. According to the report, China's tech corporations have already created natural language processing technologies, but their functioning usually necessitates the use of mainframe computers, which prosecutors, of course, do not have in their possession at their offices.How Would It Work?And according to researchers, this new program is much different because it could run on a desktop PC. It would file a charge against each suspect based on 1,000 so-called "traits" extracted from the human-generated case description text. Then, the evidence would be evaluated by the above-said System 206. According to the report, between 2015 and 2020, the system was "trained" on over 17,000 cases. It has so far been able to identify and prosecute Shanghai's eight most common crimes, such as credit card fraud, conducting a gambling enterprise, reckless driving, intentional injury, obstructing official duties, theft, fraud, and "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," which is a catch-all accusation frequently used to quash opposition, per the report. According to researchers, the AI "prosecutor" will soon be enhanced thanks to additional improvements. It will be capable of identifying less prevalent crimes and filing several charges against a single individual.However, it is still unclear when or if the know-how will be applied to other areas, apart from law enforcement.Prosecutor Afraid of Trusting Machine With People's LivesAn unnamed prosecutor in Guangzhou, China's southernmost city, expressed reservations about using AI to file charges automatically.The autonomy of a human prosecutor, especially in decision making, could be harmed if AI is directly involved in such a delicate process, the prosecutor told the outlet. According to the source, most prosecutors do not want computer scientists "meddling" with a legal decision. Another problem reportedly is that an AI prosecutor could submit a case only based on its prior expertise, and in a shifting social climate, it could not predict how the public would react to a case or the sentence.Still, the SCMP stated that China is aggressively implementing artificial intelligence in practically every government area in an attempt to increase efficiency, decrease corruption, and reinforce control. According to reports, several Chinese cities have utilized technology to monitor government personnel's social circles and activities in order to discover corruption. AI has been used by many Chinese courts to assist judges in processing case files and making decisions such as whether to accept or reject an appeal. The majority of Chinese prisons have also implemented AI technology to track inmates' physical and mental well-being in order to reduce violence.
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/russia-seeks-to-teach-ai-to-think-differently-1089866706.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091847574_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3a8c1168403437e598503e178238ce9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
research, tech, china, prosecutors, court, artificial intelligence (ai), ai

China Develops AI 'Prosecutor' Able to Charge People With 97% Accuracy - Report

23:16 GMT 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Vincent YuA woman walks past Chinese national and Hong Kong flags marking China's 72nd National Day in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
A woman walks past Chinese national and Hong Kong flags marking China's 72nd National Day in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Vincent Yu
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in law enforcement around the world, just like it is being used in many other domains, and Chinese prosecutors are not at all averse to progress, utilizing AI tech since 2016.
Researchers in China have developed a machine that can charge people with crimes using artificial intelligence, which they claim is a world-first, The South China Morning Post reported on Monday.
According to the report, citing a paper published in the Chinese peer-reviewed journal Management Review, the AI "prosecutor" can file a charge with more than 97% accuracy based on a verbal description of the case. The Shanghai Pudong People's Procuratorate, the country's largest and busiest district prosecutor's office, designed and tested the equipment.
The researchers of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' big data and knowledge management laboratory reportedly noted that the technology might reduce prosecutors' daily workload, allowing them to focus on more difficult issues.
"The system can replace prosecutors in the decision-making process to a certain extent," Professor Shi Yong from the group of researchers who worked on the invention is quoted in the report as saying.
To improve case processing speed and accuracy, many prosecutors across the world have embraced AI technology, such as picture recognition and digital forensics. And the researchers claim that given that China's prosecutors began utilizing AI in 2016, they have become one of the first in the world to utilize sophisticated AI in their daily routine.
Artificial intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
Russia Seeks to Teach AI to Think Differently
13 October, 00:00 GMT
The AI program used by the Chinese prosecutors is reportedly called System 206. It can assess the strength of evidence, the conditions for an arrest, and the public risk posed by a suspect, per the SCMP.
However, all existing AI tools have a narrow function, according to Shi and colleagues, because "they do not participate in the decision-making process of filing charges and [suggesting] sentences." And the scientists believe that making such decisions would necessitate a machine identifying and eliminating any contents of a case file that are unrelated to the crime while leaving the useful information intact.
In addition, the machine would reportedly have to translate complicated, ever-changing human language into a standard mathematical or geometric framework that a computer could comprehend.
According to the report, China's tech corporations have already created natural language processing technologies, but their functioning usually necessitates the use of mainframe computers, which prosecutors, of course, do not have in their possession at their offices.

How Would It Work?

And according to researchers, this new program is much different because it could run on a desktop PC. It would file a charge against each suspect based on 1,000 so-called "traits" extracted from the human-generated case description text.
Then, the evidence would be evaluated by the above-said System 206. According to the report, between 2015 and 2020, the system was "trained" on over 17,000 cases. It has so far been able to identify and prosecute Shanghai's eight most common crimes, such as credit card fraud, conducting a gambling enterprise, reckless driving, intentional injury, obstructing official duties, theft, fraud, and "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," which is a catch-all accusation frequently used to quash opposition, per the report.
According to researchers, the AI "prosecutor" will soon be enhanced thanks to additional improvements. It will be capable of identifying less prevalent crimes and filing several charges against a single individual.
However, it is still unclear when or if the know-how will be applied to other areas, apart from law enforcement.

Prosecutor Afraid of Trusting Machine With People's Lives

An unnamed prosecutor in Guangzhou, China's southernmost city, expressed reservations about using AI to file charges automatically.
"The accuracy of 97% may be high from a technological point of view, but there will always be a chance of a mistake,” the undisclosed source claimed. "Who will take responsibility when it happens? The prosecutor, the machine or the designer of the algorithm?"
The autonomy of a human prosecutor, especially in decision making, could be harmed if AI is directly involved in such a delicate process, the prosecutor told the outlet.
According to the source, most prosecutors do not want computer scientists "meddling" with a legal decision. Another problem reportedly is that an AI prosecutor could submit a case only based on its prior expertise, and in a shifting social climate, it could not predict how the public would react to a case or the sentence.
"AI may help detect a mistake, but it cannot replace humans in making a decision," the prosecutor said.
Still, the SCMP stated that China is aggressively implementing artificial intelligence in practically every government area in an attempt to increase efficiency, decrease corruption, and reinforce control.
According to reports, several Chinese cities have utilized technology to monitor government personnel's social circles and activities in order to discover corruption. AI has been used by many Chinese courts to assist judges in processing case files and making decisions such as whether to accept or reject an appeal. The majority of Chinese prisons have also implemented AI technology to track inmates' physical and mental well-being in order to reduce violence.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:35 GMTQuarter of Sailors on US Navy Ship Milwaukee Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports
23:21 GMTNearly 3,000 Flights Canceled, Over 12,000 Delayed Globally on Monday
23:16 GMTChina Develops AI 'Prosecutor' Able to Charge People With 97% Accuracy - Report
23:16 GMTCDC Shortens Isolation for People Who Catch Coronavirus From 10 to 5 Days
23:10 GMTS&P500 Hits New Record Amid Wall Street ‘Santa Rally’ Monday
22:39 GMTMeme Crypto Santa Floki Surged 4,000% Following Elon Musk’s Tweet With Shiba Inu Puppy
22:14 GMT‘France Pisses Us Off’: Malians Hail Russian Advisers’ Arrival as Paris Quits Anti-Terror War
22:05 GMTTwo Children Killed, 3 Others Injured After Hit By Vehicle in Florida - Reports
21:48 GMTFrance Plans to Replace Health Passes With Vaccine Ones in January
21:42 GMTUS LNG Cargoes to Europe Jumped by a Third Over Christmas Weekend - Reports
21:39 GMTBiden Says Would Have Gone ‘Harder, Quicker’ If He Could Foresee Omicron Variant
21:37 GMTBiden Calls on Congress to Eliminate Problems Regarding Gitmo Detainee Transfers
21:17 GMTCDC Investigating Over 70 Cruise Ships Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks on Board
19:43 GMTIran Insists Petrol Export Sanctions Be Removed as Eighth Round of JCPOA Revival Talks Begin
19:42 GMTUS Appeals Court Schedules Arguments in Texas Abortion Case for January 7
19:07 GMT'Salute Godse': Indian Police Book Hindu Religious Leader for Abusing Mahatma Gandhi
18:59 GMT'Meet Barnaby Joyce': Amber Heard Names Dog After Australian Government Minister
18:52 GMTIran Says Soleimani Killing ‘True Example of State Terrorism’ as Assassination Anniversary Nears
18:24 GMTIsrael Ready to Act Alone to Prevent Nuclear Iran, Foreign Minister Says
18:19 GMTSaint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity Loses Indian License to Receive Funds From Abroad