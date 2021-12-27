https://sputniknews.com/20211227/cdc-shortens-isolation-for-people-who-catch-coronavirus-from-10-to-5-days-1091847872.html

CDC Shortens Isolation for People Who Catch Coronavirus From 10 to 5 Days

CDC said that it recommends shortening the isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 from 10 to 5 days on the condition they do not show any symptoms.

“CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from ten days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others,” the agency said in a statement on Monday. “[P]eople who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”The agency said it has also changed its recommendation regarding people who were either not vaccinated or have not yet received a third "booster" dose but were exposed to the virus. In this case, the CDC said it also advises to quarantine for five days and strictly use a mask for additional five days, the statement said.As an alternative, those exposed can choose to wear a mask for ten days if a five-day quarantine is not feasible, the statement also said.The new recommendations are in line with the latest scientific data on the COVID-19, which show that the majority of viral transmission takes place in the first 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and no later than 2-3 days after, the statement added.The latest seven-day average of the number of cases has increased to nearly 176,000 cases per day amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant, according to CDC data.

