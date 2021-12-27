https://sputniknews.com/20211227/boris-johnsons-tories-face-dramatic-slump-labour-garners-8-point-lead-in-new-poll-1091830287.html

Boris Johnson's Tories Face Dramatic Slump, Labour Garners 8-Point Lead in New Poll

The UK Labour Party has taken advantage of the scandals plaguing Boris Johnson’s Conservatives and grabbed an eight-point approval rating lead.

The UK Labour Party has taken advantage of the scandals plaguing Boris Johnson’s Conservatives and grabbed an eight-point approval rating lead.Taken over a three-week period from 1 December and gleaning opinions of almost 25,000 people across all constituencies, a Focaldata poll showed that if a general election were to be held now, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer would win with a 26-seat majority.Furthermore, it revealed that Johnson would lose his seat in Uxbridge & South Ruislip, becoming the first sitting Prime Minister to be ejected from Parliament.According to the survey, five other cabinet ministers would also stand to lose their seats if a general election were held now. Those on their way out would purportedly be Alok Sharma, the Cop26 president, and George Eustice, the Environment Secretary.Overall, the Labour Party would win 338 seats, leaving the Tories with 237. Such a scenario would be the most disastrous since 2005, when the Labour Party led by Tony Blair won its third consecutive victory.The multi-level regression and post-stratification poll (MRP) shows Labour winning 40 percent of the vote, while the Conservatives would win just 32 percent.In 2019, the Tories won 43.6 percent and Labour 32.1 percent.Justin Ibbett, chief executive of Focaldata, cautioned Keir Starmer as reading too much into the success, claiming it was more due to "Conservative collapse" rather than "a resurgent Labour".Boris Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in December 2019, has seen his government mired in a series of scandals this year. He has been fending off a barrage of criticism over Tory “sleaze” allegations in the wake of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal. Claims of illicit lockdown-breaching Christmas parties held at No 10 last year during strict COVID-19 restrictions have fed fuel to the flames. As a result, the Tories lost a previously secure North Shropshire seat to the Liberal Democrats in a by-election defeat on 16 December.

Helen Thats not good, Labour are now Tory lite. and will follow the same Profit before People idea of the Torys 0

2

