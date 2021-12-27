Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/biden-us-mobilising-military-doctors-federal-personnel-to-assist-hospitals-1091843559.html
Biden: US Mobilising Military Doctors, Federal Personnel to Assist Hospitals
Biden: US Mobilising Military Doctors, Federal Personnel to Assist Hospitals
The White House is mobilizing military and federal medical personnel in order to mitigate the risk facing some hospitals of possibly getting overrun with coronavirus infections in unvaccinated individuals, President Joe Biden said during a call with the National Governors Association on Monday.
The US president claimed the country has not seen hospitalisations rise as sharply as they have during previous waves due to increased numbers of vaccinated individuals.However, the White House wants to ensure the American people that they are prepared and know what it takes to handle the pandemic, Biden added.Biden also thanked the National Governors Association for their efforts during the pandemic and noted that the United States will get through the pandemic by working together.According to the US president, the main efforts to stop the virus must to be taken at the state level.The governors should voice their needs related to the coronavirus pandemic response and the White House will have their back in any way it can.
Biden: US Mobilising Military Doctors, Federal Personnel to Assist Hospitals

17:51 GMT 27.12.2021 (Updated: 18:03 GMT 27.12.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is mobilizing military and federal medical personnel in order to mitigate the risk facing some hospitals of possibly getting overrun with coronavirus infections in unvaccinated individuals, President Joe Biden said during a call with the National Governors Association on Monday.

"With rising cases, we still have tens of millions of unvaccinated people, and we’re seeing hospitalisations rise. It means our hospitals in some places are going to get overrun, both in terms of equipment and staff. That’s why we stockpiled and pre-positioned millions of gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators. We're mobilising an additional 1,000 military doctors and nurses and medics to help staff hospitals. FEMA is deploying hundreds of ambulances and EMS crews to transport patients", Biden said.

The US president claimed the country has not seen hospitalisations rise as sharply as they have during previous waves due to increased numbers of vaccinated individuals.
However, the White House wants to ensure the American people that they are prepared and know what it takes to handle the pandemic, Biden added.
Biden also thanked the National Governors Association for their efforts during the pandemic and noted that the United States will get through the pandemic by working together.
According to the US president, the main efforts to stop the virus must to be taken at the state level.

"There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level", Biden said during a call with the National Governors Association and the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

The governors should voice their needs related to the coronavirus pandemic response and the White House will have their back in any way it can.
