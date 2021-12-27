https://sputniknews.com/20211227/biden-us-mobilising-military-doctors-federal-personnel-to-assist-hospitals-1091843559.html

Biden: US Mobilising Military Doctors, Federal Personnel to Assist Hospitals

The White House is mobilizing military and federal medical personnel in order to mitigate the risk facing some hospitals of possibly getting overrun with coronavirus infections in unvaccinated individuals, President Joe Biden said during a call with the National Governors Association on Monday.

The US president claimed the country has not seen hospitalisations rise as sharply as they have during previous waves due to increased numbers of vaccinated individuals.However, the White House wants to ensure the American people that they are prepared and know what it takes to handle the pandemic, Biden added.Biden also thanked the National Governors Association for their efforts during the pandemic and noted that the United States will get through the pandemic by working together.According to the US president, the main efforts to stop the virus must to be taken at the state level.The governors should voice their needs related to the coronavirus pandemic response and the White House will have their back in any way it can.

