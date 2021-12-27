https://sputniknews.com/20211227/biden-expresses-condolences-over-death-of-nobel-peace-prize-winner-desmond-tutu-1091823395.html

Biden Expresses Condolences Over Death of Nobel Peace Prize Winner Desmond Tutu

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have expressed condolences over the death of Desmond Mpilo Tutu, South African Anglican archbishop, human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Tutu passed away on Sunday at the age of 90, in Cape Town, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who said that the activist's death "is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans."Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama have both expressed condolences over Tutu's death. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of the "towering global figure for peace and justice." UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Tutu will be remembered for his "spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor."According to the White House release, the Bidens had spent time with Tutu on several occasions and were "heartbroken" after learning of his passing."And, just a few months ago, we joined the world in celebrating his 90th birthday and reflecting on the power of his message of justice, equality, truth, and reconciliation as we confront racism and extremism in our time today," Joe Biden and his wife said.Tutu is widely known for his staunch opposition to apartheid, which resulted in him receiving a Nobel Prize in 1984, but he has spoken out on many other causes as well. The archbishop also served as the chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission after the abolition of apartheid and is known for coining the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe post-apartheid South Africa.

