https://sputniknews.com/20211227/biden-calls-on-congress-to-eliminate-problems-regarding-gitmo-detainee-transfers-1091846122.html

Biden Calls on Congress to Eliminate Problems Regarding Gitmo Detainee Transfers

Biden Calls on Congress to Eliminate Problems Regarding Gitmo Detainee Transfers

US President Joe Biden on Monday called on the US Congress to eliminate existing restrictions concerning the transfer of Guantanamo Bay detainees in comment while signing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2022.

2021-12-27T21:37+0000

2021-12-27T21:37+0000

2021-12-27T21:37+0000

joe biden

us

guantanamo

defense budget

us congress

guantanamo bay

ndaa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/03/1082788023_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc2c170b9550d7afe8c0d296408a1926.jpg

"The limitations in section 1032 of the Act constrain the flexibility of the executive branch with respect to its engagement in delicate negotiations with foreign countries over the potential transfer of [the Guantanamo] detainees and thus may in some cases make it difficult to effectuate the transfer of detainees in a manner that does not threaten national security. I urge the Congress to eliminate these restrictions as soon as possible," Biden said.The US president noted that sections of the NDAA are banning the use of funds to transfer the Guantanamo Bay detainees to certain foreign countries. Established by the Bush administration in 2002, the Guantanamo Bay detebntion facility has long been criticized for mistreatment and abuse of prisoners, with human rights activists and international organizations calling that it be closed. Former US President Barack Obama vowed to shut down the detention center, but faced strong opposition from Congress. His successor, Donald Trump, signed an order to keep the detention camp open indefinitely, while incumbent Joe Biden has promised to close it.The US authorities have since shut down the secretive Camp Seven, where highly classified prisoners were kept, and transferred them to other blocks. In July, the White House announced that the Biden administration is aiming to close the detention facility for good and working to transfer its remaining prisoners out, but no date has been set.

https://sputniknews.com/20211104/ex-detainee-says-guantanamo-was-merely-human-lab-experimenting-on-inmates-1090479119.html

guantanamo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us, guantanamo, defense budget, us congress, guantanamo bay, ndaa