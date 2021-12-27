https://sputniknews.com/20211227/beijing-confirms-receiving-visa-applications-from-us-officials-for-2022-winter-olympics-1091838303.html

Beijing Confirms Receiving Visa Applications From US Officials for 2022 Winter Olympics

Beijing Confirms Receiving Visa Applications From US Officials for 2022 Winter Olympics

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian confirmed on Monday that 18 US officials have filed visa requests to visit the 2020 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

2021-12-27T13:54+0000

2021-12-27T13:54+0000

2021-12-27T13:54+0000

2022 winter olympics

sport

us

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091304836_0:0:2896:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_3aa6c5145decb87c7cfb1a4275ef3cd1.jpg

Last week, media reported that the US government requested Chinese visas for 18 employees from State and Defence Department employees to provide security and medical support to US athletes during the games. Another 40 officials are planning to request visas later.Earlier in the month, the Joe Biden administration announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete. China responded by saying that attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves".

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022 winter olympics, sport, us, china