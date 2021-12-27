Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/aliens-in-bedroom-strange-images-on-cctv-reported-in-n-ireland-amid-influx-of-ufo-sightings-1091835187.html
'Aliens in Bedroom', 'Strange Images on CCTV' Reported in N. Ireland Amid Influx of UFO Sightings
'Aliens in Bedroom', 'Strange Images on CCTV' Reported in N. Ireland Amid Influx of UFO Sightings
Some of the sightings reported this year include a man claiming to be a victim of abduction by aliens, and “unusual bright lights” spotted in the sky, among... 27.12.2021, Sputnik International
Northern Ireland witnessed an increase in unexplained phenomena sightings this year, with eight sightings reported in 2021 as compared to six reports in 2020 and four in 2019, PA Media reports.According to the media outlet, this year’s sightings include "a report of a spaceship and flashing lights" in the vicinity of Downpatrick on 17 January, as well as sighting of "white lights after a helicopter in the Maghaberry area" and an "odd disc" spotted in the sky above County Antrim in May.There were also a report of "strange images" on CCTV in a house in the Newtownabbey area and of "a dome-shaped object with eight lights" in the vicinity of Saintfield in July; a claim about "aliens in bedroom" in the Lisburn area in September; a detained patient alleging in October to be a victim of abduction by aliens; and "unusual bright lights in the sky" reported in November.The Police Service of Northern Ireland database has reports of unidentified flying objects, unidentified aerial phenomena, lights in the sky, and aliens and extraterrestrials, the media outlet notes.A PSNI spokesperson, however, reportedly said that no investigations had been conducted regarding these incidents.Nick Pope, a former UFO reports investigator for the British Defence Ministry, speculated that while it is "difficult to say what lies behind the small increase in sightings", it may have something to do with lockdowns imposed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, "with people having more time on their hands during the pandemic, and perhaps spotting things that previously may have gone unnoticed".He further suggested that the actual number of sightings may be higher, and that he suspects "chronic underreporting, perhaps because of the perceived stigma."
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/us-congress-move-on-ufo-investigations-heralds-revival-of-one-percent-doctrine--report-1091445465.html
13:17 GMT 27.12.2021
Some of the sightings reported this year include a man claiming to be a victim of abduction by aliens, and "unusual bright lights" spotted in the sky, among others.
Northern Ireland witnessed an increase in unexplained phenomena sightings this year, with eight sightings reported in 2021 as compared to six reports in 2020 and four in 2019, PA Media reports.
According to the media outlet, this year’s sightings include "a report of a spaceship and flashing lights" in the vicinity of Downpatrick on 17 January, as well as sighting of "white lights after a helicopter in the Maghaberry area" and an "odd disc" spotted in the sky above County Antrim in May.
There were also a report of "strange images" on CCTV in a house in the Newtownabbey area and of "a dome-shaped object with eight lights" in the vicinity of Saintfield in July; a claim about "aliens in bedroom" in the Lisburn area in September; a detained patient alleging in October to be a victim of abduction by aliens; and "unusual bright lights in the sky" reported in November.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland database has reports of unidentified flying objects, unidentified aerial phenomena, lights in the sky, and aliens and extraterrestrials, the media outlet notes.
A PSNI spokesperson, however, reportedly said that no investigations had been conducted regarding these incidents.
Nick Pope, a former UFO reports investigator for the British Defence Ministry, speculated that while it is "difficult to say what lies behind the small increase in sightings", it may have something to do with lockdowns imposed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, "with people having more time on their hands during the pandemic, and perhaps spotting things that previously may have gone unnoticed".
"Another possibility is that people are following the situation in the United States, where Congress is taking the issue seriously and the Pentagon has launched a new UFO initiative," he added. "This may make people more likely to report something unusual that they’ve seen because it sends the message that the authorities take the matter seriously."
He further suggested that the actual number of sightings may be higher, and that he suspects "chronic underreporting, perhaps because of the perceived stigma."
"That’s possibly a consequence of the Ministry of Defence’s decision to stop investigating UFOs at the end of 2009," Pope mused. "If the MoD restart investigations and ask the public to report anything unusual, I’m sure they’ll receive lots of reports."
