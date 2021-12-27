Afghan Traders Council Says Kabul Airport Contract Should Be Given to UAE
KABUL (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's traders council has urged the government to pass the contract concerning operations at the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport to the UAE, as businessmen have been investing in the UAE and their activity may be hindered if Qatar or Turkey took control of operations at the airport, TOLOnews reported on Monday.
"This contract is important for the Afghans who are living here. This contract should be given to the UAE. If the flights between Kabul-UAE are halted, the traders will face serious problems," the head of the Afghanistan traders council in the UAE, Obaidullah Sadar Khail, said as quoted by the Afghan news agency TOLOnews.
The council noted that more than 200,000 Afghans have settled in the UAE and invested millions of dollars in the country and added that daily there were about 10 flights between the countries prior to regime change.
Former Afghan officials have a different point of view, saying that international norms and other measures will improve aviation services provided by the country and will increase income.
Last Thursday, officials from Qatar and Turkey visited Afghanistan to discuss operations at the Kabul International Airport. The agreement also included airports in the provinces of Balkh, Herat, Kandahar and Khost. Afghan Transportation Ministry spokesman Imamuddin Ahmadi said the parties did not reach the agreement, adding that consultations would continue until the agreement is concluded.
In August, the Taliban* took over Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country. In September, the Taliban announced an interim government.
