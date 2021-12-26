Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/thousands-of-afghans-who-worked-with-uk-forces-still-stuck-in-afghanistan---reports-1091805220.html
Thousands of Afghans Who Worked With UK Forces Still Stuck in Afghanistan - Reports
Thousands of Afghans Who Worked With UK Forces Still Stuck in Afghanistan - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of Afghans who had assisted British efforts in Afghanistan before the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over are... 26.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-26T02:10+0000
2021-12-26T02:10+0000
afghanistan
military withdrawal
uk
james cleverly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083698429_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d340f0fa454403fd037d43212eaf2afb.jpg
British Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has confirmed that of the 311 former UK staff and their family members left behind in Afghanistan, more than half (167) remain trapped in the country, the newspaper said on Saturday.Interpreters and other local staff who had worked with British forces told The Independent that they are in hiding in Afghanistan with their families because the Taliban is "searching" for them.Mercer said that "the vast majority" of people who should have been evacuated from Afghanistan under the ARAP program were left behind, because the British scheme was ineffective and thousands didn’t get a response.In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive and entered Kabul on August 15, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. The developments prompted a mass evacuation of foreigners as well as Afghans who had collaborated with or worked for foreign troops and organizations.On September 7, the Taliban announced the composition of an all-male interim government in Afghanistan headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083698429_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd295a11e4110ee53460e421406a8a86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, military withdrawal, uk, james cleverly

Thousands of Afghans Who Worked With UK Forces Still Stuck in Afghanistan - Reports

02:10 GMT 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/HandoutMembers of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 23, 2021. LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 23, 2021. LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of Afghans who had assisted British efforts in Afghanistan before the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over are still living in the country, The Independent reports.
British Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has confirmed that of the 311 former UK staff and their family members left behind in Afghanistan, more than half (167) remain trapped in the country, the newspaper said on Saturday.
"We have left thousands behind, not 167. Those are simply the ones who had a response to the ARAP [Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy] programme," former defense minister Johnny Mercer told The Independent. "Those figures are simply the number who were called forward but didn’t make it to the airport."
Interpreters and other local staff who had worked with British forces told The Independent that they are in hiding in Afghanistan with their families because the Taliban is "searching" for them.
Mercer said that "the vast majority" of people who should have been evacuated from Afghanistan under the ARAP program were left behind, because the British scheme was ineffective and thousands didn’t get a response.
"All the ministers know this, but they are determined to move on from our commitments to these people," Mercer said.
In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive and entered Kabul on August 15, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. The developments prompted a mass evacuation of foreigners as well as Afghans who had collaborated with or worked for foreign troops and organizations.
On September 7, the Taliban announced the composition of an all-male interim government in Afghanistan headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:30 GMTOregon Man at Center of 'Let's Go Brandon' Christmas Eve Prank Says He Meant No Disrespect to Biden
02:52 GMTEruption of La Palma Volcano Declared Officially Over After Three Months
02:10 GMTThousands of Afghans Who Worked With UK Forces Still Stuck in Afghanistan - Reports
01:35 GMTBritish Navy Frigate On Hand to Track Russian Ships in North Sea - Reports
00:55 GMTAbout 59,000 New York Times Readers Fail to Locate Ukraine on Map
00:22 GMTCome Again? ITV Host Heckled After Mistakenly Announcing the Death of Pope Francis
YesterdayTaliban Deny Deal With Turkey, Qatar to Jointly Run Kabul Airport
YesterdayMore Than 30 People Dead in Myanmar's Kayah State as Blame Falls to Military Junta
YesterdayTaliban Authorities Get Rid of Two Ministries, Two Electoral Commissions - Reports
YesterdayInfowars Host's Wife Erika Wulff Jones Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge
YesterdayOver 60% of Unvaccinated Americans Have No Plans of Ever Getting Covid Shot, Poll Finds
YesterdayOver 300 Palestinians Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank – Red Crescent
YesterdayStuck for the Holidays? Hundreds of Flights Canceled for Second Day in US
YesterdayBomb Explodes at Restaurant in DR Congo, Leaves at Least Six Dead
Yesterday'Donald & Melania Trump' Decoration Spotted on Christmas Tree in White House
YesterdayPhoto of Obama Holding 'Vodka Shot in Russia' With 'Hilarious' Look on His Face Surfaces on Reddit
YesterdayVideo Showing Man Allegedly Involved in 'Let's Go Brandon' Prank Played on Joe Biden Emerges Online
YesterdayRussia to Prioritise NATO's Non-Expansion at Security Talks With US, Moscow Says
YesterdayGazprom Says It's Ready to Send More Gas to Europe Under Cheaper Long-term Contracts
YesterdayDoJ Antitrust Probes Into Apple, Google Reportedly Delayed Due to Lack of Cash