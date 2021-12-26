Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/stoltenberg-wants-to-hold-russia-nato-council-talks-on-12-january-reports-say-1091808750.html
Stoltenberg Wants to Hold Russia-NATO Council Talks on 12 January, Reports Say
Stoltenberg Wants to Hold Russia-NATO Council Talks on 12 January, Reports Say
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is ready to organize a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council
2021-12-26T06:35+0000
2021-12-26T06:35+0000
world
russia
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091137421_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_316b39db3f5c1060c00d4c3e862f66f9.jpg
The alliance is now in contact with Russia, the official said on Saturday. Moscow has not announced any set dates yet.On Friday, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said that Russia is ready for dialogue with NATO and has received a proposal to convene a Russia-NATO Council meeting.According to Zakharova, NATO's non-expansion and non-deployment of weapons posing threat to Russia's security near its borders will be the issues of utmost importance for Moscow at the upcoming talks on security guarantees with the United States.Earlier this month, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow expects to receive specific responses to its proposals from the United States in January.Commenting on the timeframe for NATO-Russia talks on security guarantees, Peskov said that there are no exact dates yet.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091137421_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e540fbde5066bf850ce96f2a15a21b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, nato

Stoltenberg Wants to Hold Russia-NATO Council Talks on 12 January, Reports Say

06:35 GMT 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / INTS KALNINSNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference in Riga, Latvia November 29, 2021.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference in Riga, Latvia November 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / INTS KALNINS
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is ready to organize a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on 12 January, a NATO official told the DPA News agency.
The alliance is now in contact with Russia, the official said on Saturday. Moscow has not announced any set dates yet.
On Friday, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said that Russia is ready for dialogue with NATO and has received a proposal to convene a Russia-NATO Council meeting.
According to Zakharova, NATO's non-expansion and non-deployment of weapons posing threat to Russia's security near its borders will be the issues of utmost importance for Moscow at the upcoming talks on security guarantees with the United States.
Earlier this month, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow expects to receive specific responses to its proposals from the United States in January.
Commenting on the timeframe for NATO-Russia talks on security guarantees, Peskov said that there are no exact dates yet.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:35 GMTStoltenberg Wants to Hold Russia-NATO Council Talks on 12 January, Reports Say
06:27 GMTMacron Congratulates Teams Involved in Launch of James Webb Telescope
05:58 GMTBoJo Reportedly Warned by Senior Tories Against Listening to 'Dangerous' Pro-Lockdown Michael Gove
05:28 GMT'We Drank From Its Waters': 40 Years After Annexation, Syrians Still Long For The Golan Heights
05:07 GMT40 Years Ago Israel Extended Sovereignty Over The Golan Heights; Here's The Man Who Stood Behind It
04:27 GMTJames Webb Telescope Completes Mid-Course Correction on Its Way to Observing Spot - NASA
03:30 GMTOregon Man at Center of 'Let's Go Brandon' Christmas Eve Prank Says He Meant No Disrespect to Biden
02:52 GMTEruption of La Palma Volcano Declared Officially Over After Three Months
02:10 GMTThousands of Afghans Who Worked With UK Forces Still Stuck in Afghanistan - Reports
01:35 GMTBritish Navy Frigate On Hand to Track Russian Ships in North Sea - Reports
00:55 GMTAbout 59,000 New York Times Readers Fail to Locate Ukraine on Map
00:22 GMTCome Again? ITV Host Heckled After Mistakenly Announcing the Death of Pope Francis
YesterdayTaliban Deny Deal With Turkey, Qatar to Jointly Run Kabul Airport
YesterdayMore Than 30 People Dead in Myanmar's Kayah State as Blame Falls to Military Junta
YesterdayTaliban Authorities Get Rid of Two Ministries, Two Electoral Commissions - Reports
YesterdayInfowars Host's Wife Erika Wulff Jones Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge
YesterdayOver 60% of Unvaccinated Americans Have No Plans of Ever Getting Covid Shot, Poll Finds
YesterdayOver 300 Palestinians Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank – Red Crescent
YesterdayStuck for the Holidays? Hundreds of Flights Canceled for Second Day in US
YesterdayBomb Explodes at Restaurant in DR Congo, Leaves at Least Six Dead