South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu Passes Away at The Age of 90

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has released a statement that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu has died at the age of 90.Tutu, who became the first black archbishop of Cape Town, was born on 7 October 1931, in the city of Clericsdorp.Desmond Tutu was one of the most prominent South African human rights activists; he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to weaken and then end apartheid.In addition to the Nobel Prize, Tutu has received many other awards, including the Peace on Earth Prize, the Bishop John T. Walker Distinguished Service to Humanity Prize, the Lincoln Prize and the Gandhi Peace Prize.

shahid khan a good man who will be sorely missed.

