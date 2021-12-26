South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu Passes Away at The Age of 90
07:00 GMT 26.12.2021 (Updated: 07:14 GMT 26.12.2021)
© AP PhotoIn this Monday May 6, 2019. file photo Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu exits his home in Cape Town, South Africa. As South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90, recent racist graffiti on a portrait of the Nobel winner highlights the continuing relevance of his work for equality. Often hailed as the conscience of South Africa, Tutu was a key campaigner against South Africa’s previous brutal system of oppression against the Black majority.
© AP Photo
Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has released a statement that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu has died at the age of 90.
"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Tutu, who became the first black archbishop of Cape Town, was born on 7 October 1931, in the city of Clericsdorp.
Desmond Tutu was one of the most prominent South African human rights activists; he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to weaken and then end apartheid.
In addition to the Nobel Prize, Tutu has received many other awards, including the Peace on Earth Prize, the Bishop John T. Walker Distinguished Service to Humanity Prize, the Lincoln Prize and the Gandhi Peace Prize.