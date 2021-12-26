https://sputniknews.com/20211226/six-killed-12-injured-by-boiler-explosion-at-indian-noodle-factory-reports-say-1091812650.html

Six Killed, 12 Injured by Boiler Explosion at Indian Noodle Factory, Reports Say

At least six people died and more than a dozen others were injured in the explosion of a boiler at a noodle-making plant in the city of Muzaffarpur in India's eastern state of Bihar.

The Hindustan Times said, citing unnamed officials, that the number of workers inside the building at the time of the incident has not been determined yet and that the identities of the victims have yet to be established.The explosion was loud enough to be heard 5 kilometres away, according to reports. It reportedly damaged several adjacent buildings and caused a fire that at least five firefighting brigades were called to extinguish.The NDTV broadcaster said, citing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, that the families of the victims will be compensated 400,000 Indian rupees ($5,300).

