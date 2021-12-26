Putin Shares His Plans for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Vladimir Putin has unveiled his plans for the forthcoming New Year’s Eve, sharing this bit of information during a recent interview on Rossiya-1 TV channel.In the interview, Putin explained that he is going to spend New Year’s Eve with his family, and joked that he is going to watch himself delivering the traditional annual TV address during the final moments of the outgoing year.Putin also shared a bit of information about his personal life by revealing that he chooses New Year’s Eve gifts for his grandchildren himself.He did note that he does not go shopping himself, but pointed out that nowadays, one can choose presents “through other means” and that is exactly what he does.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that Putin is going to spend the coming New Year’s Eve with his family and friends, though Peskov did note that the Russian head of state rarely spends the first days of January “as New Year holidays” because of the amount of paperwork he has to deal with as part of his presidential duties.