Psychic Predicts Prince Charles’ Time on Throne Is Close, But It Will Be ‘Short Reign’ - Report
Psychic Predicts Prince Charles’ Time on Throne Is Close, But It Will Be ‘Short Reign’ - Report
Psychic Predicts Prince Charles’ Time on Throne Is Close, But It Would Be ‘Short Reign,’ Report Says
2021-12-26T22:34+0000
2021-12-26T22:53+0000
22:34 GMT 26.12.2021 (Updated: 22:53 GMT 26.12.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020.
Alexandra Kashirina
Earlier, famous psychic Deborah Davies previously predicted the coronavirus pandemic and the death of Prince Philip. She also claimed that Prince William and Prince Harry would reconcile in the future.
“Big changes” are allegedly on the horizon for the British Royal family over the next several months with younger members stepping forward, psychic Deborah Davies told the Daily Star on Sunday.
According to Davies, the Queen will gradually step down from her duties, but Prince Charles will have “a short reign,” maybe “a couple of months or so” before handing over the throne to his son, Prince William.
“I don't know why that is, it's not specifically that I see his death or anything. I just really don't think that he's suited and neither is Camilla to that role," she said.
The psychic noted that “William has been schooled very well for his job” and he would become an “amazing king” while Charles, who “enjoys his life as it is,” may not be very happy having to fulfil his royal duties as King.
"William will be the best King in history, he is one million per cent cut out for that role, he has been from birth, he has his mum by his side every single step of the way," Davies said. "Kate will take on her role so spectacularly well, she's perfect for that role."
According to her, Prince Charles is an emotional person, whereas the position of King requires more stamina.
"The Queen knows that William and Kate are perfect for the role they will take on, it's comforting for her. I see next year being a big year of change within The Royal Family, massive year of change. I don't see it being Charles taking the throne or being on the throne for however many years," she noted.
Davies even guessed that there would be a situation similar to what happened with Charles's uncle, King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne.
"I think there's an interim period where Charles may step forward and then hand it down to William. Charles is of a similar nature,” she said.
In summer, Davies predicted that princes William and Harry would reconcile after a split that followed the scandalous interview and subsequent departure of the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle from the UK. She also said that Markle would continue to keep her distance from the British Royal family.
