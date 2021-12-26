'Photo Bomber': US B-2 Spirit Stealth Aircraft 'Unmasked' on Google Maps
© AP Photo / Jeff RobersonA B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, assigned to the 509th/131st Bomb Wings out of Whiteman Air Force Base, performs a flyover of Barnes-Jewish Hospital to honor healthcare professionals and essential employees fighting against the coronavirus Friday, May 8, 2020, in St. Louis.
Social media users who commented on this discovery brought up both the plane’s stealth capabilities and the costs of maintaining such aircraft.
A Google Maps image that appears to show a US B-2 Spirit stealth bomber in flight emerged on Reddit this week.
The image has since been upvoted around 111 thousand times, with Reddit users commenting on it musing about the aircraft’s capabilities.
“These things are eerie in the air. If you ever get a chance to see one at an air show, it is practically silent while it circles overhead,” one of them remarked, adding that the plane has to undergo a “rigorous and costly post-flight inspection.”
Another suggested that the B-2 bomber “costs about $125,000 per flight hour.” apparently due because of an extensive “review” such aircraft requires upon landing.
Taking note of the coordinates provided in the post, some social media users quickly deduced that the bomber was caught on satellite camera in the vicinity of Whiteman Air Force Base where these craft are stationed, and one person even managed to determine that the image was apparently taken in 2016.
Some netizens also joked on Twitter about the aircraft’s stealth capabilities in light of this discovery, and one Reddit user jokingly described the plane as a “photo bomber".
