https://sputniknews.com/20211226/new-research-suggests-coronavirus-lingers-throughout-body-brain-for-months-1091817421.html

New Research Suggests Coronavirus Lingers Throughout Body, Brain for Months

New Research Suggests Coronavirus Lingers Throughout Body, Brain for Months

A new research by the National Institutes of Health found that the new coronavirus spreads throughout the human body causing systemic infection and can linger in multiple organs for over seven months.

2021-12-26T16:00+0000

2021-12-26T16:00+0000

2021-12-26T16:05+0000

research

body

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/05/1083080286_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_20146ed5196d2a3712538ad68fc212b8.jpg

The study, which is based on autopsies of 44 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 of varying severity, has not been peer-reviewed. The preprint is under review by the publisher of the prestigious Nature magazine."We detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA in multiple anatomic sites, including regions throughout the brain, for up to 230 days following symptom onset," the paper read.Researchers said that the virus had been replicating outside the respiratory system early in infection and spread widely throughout the bodies of even those patients who died with asymptomatic or mild COVID-19. Despite this, no significant inflammation outside of the lungs was observed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

research, body, covid-19