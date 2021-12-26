https://sputniknews.com/20211226/magnitude-6-quake-rattles-greeces-crete-emsc-says-1091820759.html

Magnitude 6 Quake Rattles Greece's Crete, EMSC Says

A strong, magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit on Sunday east of the Greek island of Crete, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The shallow quake struck some 170 kilometers (105 miles) away from the island's main city of Heraklion and was followed by a series of moderate tremors.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Eyewitnesses reported feeling "strong but brief shaking," including in the coastal town of Ierapetra.

