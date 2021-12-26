Registration was successful!
Magnitude 6 Quake Rattles Greece's Crete, EMSC Says
A strong, magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit on Sunday east of the Greek island of Crete, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.
2021-12-26T20:08+0000
greece
crete
euro-mediterranean seismological centre (emsc)
earthquake
The shallow quake struck some 170 kilometers (105 miles) away from the island's main city of Heraklion and was followed by a series of moderate tremors.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Eyewitnesses reported feeling "strong but brief shaking," including in the coastal town of Ierapetra.
Magnitude 6 Quake Rattles Greece's Crete, EMSC Says 20:07 GMT 26.12.2021 (Updated: 20:08 GMT 26.12.2021)
The shallow quake struck some 170 kilometers (105 miles) away from the island's main city of Heraklion and was followed by a series of moderate tremors.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Eyewitnesses reported feeling "strong but brief shaking," including in the coastal town of Ierapetra.