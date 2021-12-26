Registration was successful!
Magnitude 6 Quake Rattles Greece's Crete, EMSC Says
Magnitude 6 Quake Rattles Greece's Crete, EMSC Says
A strong, magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit on Sunday east of the Greek island of Crete, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.
2021-12-26T20:07+0000
2021-12-26T20:08+0000
The shallow quake struck some 170 kilometers (105 miles) away from the island's main city of Heraklion and was followed by a series of moderate tremors.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Eyewitnesses reported feeling "strong but brief shaking," including in the coastal town of Ierapetra.
greece, crete, euro-mediterranean seismological centre (emsc), earthquake

Magnitude 6 Quake Rattles Greece's Crete, EMSC Says

20:07 GMT 26.12.2021 (Updated: 20:08 GMT 26.12.2021)
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Z22 / Seismogram at Weston Observatory
Seismogram at Weston Observatory - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Z22 / Seismogram at Weston Observatory
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A strong, magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit on Sunday east of the Greek island of Crete, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.
The shallow quake struck some 170 kilometers (105 miles) away from the island's main city of Heraklion and was followed by a series of moderate tremors.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Eyewitnesses reported feeling "strong but brief shaking," including in the coastal town of Ierapetra.
